A Lemon Bay High School graduate faces federal charges after being arrested on two misdemeanors in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Dana Joe Winn, 45, and his girlfriend Rachael Lynn Pert, 40, are accused of entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority to do so and willfully and knowingly parade, demonstrate, or picket in any of the Capitol Buildings.
The pair, who now live in Middleburg, Florida, were arrested after someone tipped off the FBI.
Pert works at a Middleburg Circle K store and someone recognized her and Winn in the Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department's wanted photo, according to the Florida Times-Union in Jacksonville.
Winn's social media page states he was a 1994 Lemon Bay graduate.
The pair were inside the Capitol during the riots and wanted by the FBI, according to legal filing in federal court in Washington. Winn was allegedly photographed holding an American flag while walking with Pert who was wearing a Trump 2020 flag around her after they drove to Washington, D.C.
The pair claimed to be "American patriots" who wanted to make a stand.
Winn and Pert face up to 18 months in prison and fines up to $105,000 if convicted, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Cofer Taylor.
Neither had to enter a plea Tuesday in federal court to charges of unlawful entry on a restricted building or grounds and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
James Klindt, the U. S. Magistrate, told the couple they must be part of a Zoom hearing Friday to speak to the presiding Washington, D.C. judge on the case.
Last week, the pair was interviewed by FBI agents and allegedly admitted to being at the Capitol, however, "no one instructed them that they could not enter," according to the FBI's statement of facts, included in the case filing.
The Florida Times-Union reported FBI agents searched the couple's home recently and found a flagpole that Winn told them was the one he was carrying in the photo, the filing said.
The paper reported Winn said during questioning he and Pert drove to Washington to fight corruption.
FBI agents searched Winn's Facebook page and found a video showing Winn talking about why they went.
"It’s time to make a stand. I never really knew how deep and corrupt all this crap was and how far back it’s gone. But America needs to wake up. We’re on the verge of … losing it," Winn said in the video.
The couple asked for a court-appointed attorney for the Tuesday hearing. The magistrate ordered the couple to live apart while facing charges. Winn works in the home construction business said he will live with relatives at a second house he owns in Middleburg.
