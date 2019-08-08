By BARBARA BOXLEITNER
Sun Correspondent
Kristen Robinson feels prepared for the upcoming cross-country season.
The Lemon Bay High School graduate competed in just one race, the Mountain Dew 5K, for Southeastern University during the fall. After that September race, she said she was sidelined for four months because of illness.
Shortly after resuming training, she was sidelined again by ankle tendinitis.
The junior started this summer running 10 miles a week but said she is up to 35 now. “It felt like starting from scratch,” Robinson said. “I’m finally on a good path.”
“It was a little bit discouraging. I had to push through it. It was a really good growing experience,” she said. “Now I feel confident at where I am.”
She has been following the team’s lifting and conditioning plans and runs six days a week. Her long run is every Saturday. At the beginning of summer, her long run was four miles. It is nine miles now. “I’m starting to feel a lot stronger,” she said.
The first meet of the season is Sept. 7.
Women’s soccer
Also from the Manta Rays, Hope Robson is no longer playing for North Greenville University. She played in 12 games last year.
Football
D’Andre Lewis is a sophomore tight end for Stetson University. The Port Charlotte High graduate played as an offensive lineman for Mars Hill University in 2017. He did not play as a redshirt last year.
Another from the Pirates, Devin Leacock is not playing for University of South Florida. He took a redshirt as a freshman defensive tackle last year.
Charlotte High product Kenny Scribner is a freshman kicker for USF.
Justin Hinck is no longer on the USF roster. As a freshman tight end last year, the Lemon Bay graduate redshirted.
Men’s cross country
Past Tarpon Jensen Desguin is a freshman for Southeastern.
Former Pirate John Perez-Dunn is a freshman for Southeastern.
Men’s soccer
Port Charlotte graduate Hunter Cole is a freshman goalkeeper for Florida Southern College.
