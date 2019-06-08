He’s the former Sarasota County Sheriff credited with modernizing the agency, using alternative fuel and hiring the first female deputy.
Jim Hardcastle was Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office’s seventh sheriff, serving 13 years beginning Jan. 2, 1973. He changed how deputies did their jobs after installing computer dispatch terminals in patrol cars and using propane as an alternative vehicle fuel source.
He served until Jan. 8, 1985.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that Hardcastle died. He was 82.
The SCSO website said Hardcastle was a city of Sarasota police patrolman when he became the new sheriff in 1973.
According to the Florida Sheriff’s Association, Hardcastle was the president of that group from 1983 to 1984.
He was also a longtime Rotary member in Sarasota.
Hardcastle’s work was spotlighted in the statewide police bulletin for understanding court safety is paramount. He sent court bailiffs, who are SCSO deputies, for additional training. Deputies learned trial planning, containment, hostage situations, bomb threats, CPR, perimeter security and combatting revolutionary groups. Hardcastle said his bailiffs had saved the lives of some jurors who suffered strokes, heart attacks and other ailments.
Hardcastle also hired the first female law enforcement deputy. It took until 2017 and 2018 for the department to promote its first female captain and SWAT member.
A highlight in Hardcastle’s career was when news hit that a former police chief who unsuccessfully ran for Sarasota County sheriff was arrested on a charge conspiring to deliver more than four tons of marijuana to state undercover agents.
Then 37-year-old Norman Coblentz surrendered to sheriff’s deputies. Coblentz was the head of the department’s organized crime intelligence unit but was forced to resign a year earlier after he disagreed with Hardcastle over department policy.
Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight wrote in a statement, “Today we sadly mourn the passing of retired Sheriff Jim Hardcastle. He led the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office from 1973 until 1983 and again from 1984 to 1985. Today we honor him for his service and leadership and for helping pave the road for the successes we enjoy today. Rest easy, Sheriff.”
On the sheriff’s office Facebook page, some who worked with Hardcastle or knew him shared stories.
Chuck Stellwagen wrote, “A great sheriff, took care of his employees and protected the county.”
Ralph Lindemann wrote, “RIP Sheriff … he hired me in 1973...he brought the SSO out of the dark ages...fought for the budget every year … basically laid the foundation for the agency that is today.”
