Jack Brill, left, acting Republican Party of Sarasota chairman, smiles while honoring former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as the 2022 Statesman of the Year, center, along with U.S. Sen. Rick Scott on Thursday at the Nathan Benderson campus in Sarasota.
SARASOTA — Mike Pompeo told a packed house in Sarasota that he'd give anything to be back into the intelligence community.
The former CIA director and secretary of state, under Donald Trump, was honored Thursday by the Republican Party of Sarasota County as the 2022 Statesman of the Year.
He is the 10th recipient of the award at the Nathan Benderson Park campus. Others included Trump, Dick Cheney, Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis.
After The Washington Post and the New York Times named him the worst secretary of state in history, Pompeo's son called and asked if he read the newspaper reviews.
"I told him my cardiologist didn't let me read those newspapers," Pompeo, 58, joked about his highs and lows during his four years in the administration.
The former Kansas congressman said President Joe Biden hasn't been tough enough on Russian President Vladimir Putin, especially after the unprovoked war on Ukraine a month ago.
Pompeo said it wasn't right to tell Putin "a minor occurrence just might be OK."
"We spend all this time saying, 'There are the things we won't do,' he said. "When Vladimir Putin from Russian soil shuts down a gasoline pipeline in the United States of America with a cyber attack, and we say to Vladimir Putin 'don't do that again,' Vladimir Putin says, 'I can move in. I can destroy life. I can begin to impact the West and drive up their costs. I can plan cyber attacks in their country or create risks for the American people where ever they are.'
"We need to make sure we get it right at home, every single day," Pompeo said. "We have to be capable and strong and have leadership that is prepared to defend the very things we fought so hard for 250 years ago to make us the greatest nation.
Pompeo warned the crowd about North Korea Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un. He called him an "evil authoritarian thug."
Pompeo said he always wanted to be in the NBA. Since that didn't happen, he touted breaking Dennis Rodman’s record for spending the longest time talking to Jong-un.
"I collectively spoke with him (Jong-un) for seven hours," Pompeo said.
Pompeo said to also watch Chinese President Xi Jinping who hopes America will decline. He said it’s Americans who will determine of Xi's prediction ever happens.
Pompeo said he's going around the country supporting Republican candidates running for office.
