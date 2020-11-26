This story is part of a Thanksgiving week series recognizing those people who do something special to give back to the community.
NORTH PORT — Little kids arrived at Rod and Cindy Hemberger’s door without suitcases, always just black garbage bags.
Inside the bags were the child’s only possessions — very often mismatched socks, torn shoes, holey underwear and occasionally a worn or soiled stuffed animal.
“They (Department of Children & Families) sent me some of the more tougher cases in this area,” Cindy said.
“We were foster care parents for years to children whose parents died. Others were in jail or on drugs. Sadly, parents wouldn’t comply with court orders to complete parenting courses, so it took longer to get their kids back. There are so many stories, each child was different. The only thing that was constant was they gathered their belongings and put them in a black garbage back to bring to the next home.”
Cindy said children’s reactions to living in a stable home were hard for them to comprehend. They fostered a 4-year-old girl who would go to the garbage anytime she was hungry.
“I kept showing her there was good food in the refrigerator and she didn’t have to dig old food out of the garbage can,” Cindy said. “At 3, she had to fend for herself. She didn’t know any other way.”
For a few years, Rod played Santa on a local dial-in hotline for children to talk to St. Nicholas. He and Cindy cried when children asked for food for Christmas.
Years of being a foster mom changed the 71-year-old’s outlook on helping children.
“I just never want to see any child suffer,” Cindy said. “What children experience due to bad choices their parents make me fight harder to help kids who are hurting.”
Today, the Hemberger’s spend hours helping strangers. To them, they aren’t any strangers when it comes to children in need in North Port.
Married for 38 years, the pair joined the Kiwanis Club of North Port.
While Cindy sat quietly for the first year. By the second she spoke up regularly on bringing more services for local children.
She became an active part of the club-run Children’s Community Clothing Closet, which gives five free outfits per child. Any time there’s a shortage on a specific sized clothing, Cindy posts the need on Facebook. Then she and Rod go to donor’s homes and pick up the items and bring them to the closet.
She hopes to score a new or used vacuum cleaner desperately needed to clean the old building at Sam Shapos Way, near Dallas White Park.
Meanwhile, she’s always on the hunt for all sizes of socks and new underwear for children. When they’re available, parents get these items for their children when they visit the closet. With COVID-19 in play, fewer socks and underwear donations came in this year to stock the closet. Kiwanis has also been limited in fundraising activities to buy undergarments, shoes and sneakers.
“I’m always amazed to learn that kids go to schools in North Port without underwear,” she said. “I know how important it is to make sure the schools have a little extra underwear, so if the child has an accident, they can get a new pair and get back to class instead of sitting in the nurse’s office all day. It embarrasses a child if they have an accident. I want it to be a non-issue if the child needs underwear. They should get a pair and move on.”
This year, the club canceled its 32nd annual fishing tournament designed to bring dads and their children together the day before Father’s Day. The Easter Bunny breakfast was canceled too. The Hembergers stepped up after the city of North Port canceled the annual Trick or Treat at City Hall. The Kiwanis Club saved Halloween through a trunk-or-treat event along Estates Drive. For hours, the pair drove Key Clubbers (a Kiwanis club for high schoolers) along the route replenishing candy for participants.
Determined to end 2020 on a high note, Kiwanis designed a socially distanced Breakfast with Santa in December at the Olde World Restaurant. However, Cindy protested the $5-per-adult breakfast fundraiser where kids eat free. She spoke up saying not all families can afford it this year. The restaurant said it would help those families.
“As a foster mom, I took a tween for school supplies,” she said. “When we were done, the girl looked at me and asked, ‘Are you rich?’ and I just laughed. I’m not rich at all. I explained I knew she needed the school supplies to do her school work. It’s what parents are supposed to be able to do for their children.”
Understanding COVID-19 has taken its toll on North Port parents, Cindy asked the club to do an angel tree for needy children. She asked the managers at Alvaro’s, the Olde World, Buffalo Wings & Rings and Beef ‘O’ Brady’s to put special trees in their restaurants. Key Clubbers cut out red and green paper Christmas trees. Cindy writes the child’s wish list on each and puts it on a tree. The donor picks any wish list and shops for the child. They bring the gifts to the restaurant and Cindy, or Kiwanis helpers Jerry or Jamie Nicastro pick them up and wrap them.
“What gets me is the kids with real needs ask for so little,” she said. “Some want basic necessities like a backpack. Others want scooters, lots of scooters this year. Maybe it’s because they’ve been cooped up in the house for so long because of this virus, they want to ride around and get some fresh air.
“Even older kids are pretty conservative in their requests,” she said. “One teen wanted a bike, clothing and a wallet. Teen girls want make up and mousse for their hair. There’s been nothing outrageous at all from any of these kids.”
Just before Christmas, Kiwanis will give parents the gifts.
“We will be putting the gifts in what else, big black garbage bags,” she said, adding this time the bags will be filled with something fun for each child on Christmas.
