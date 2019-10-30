ENGLEWOOD — Dawn Marie Lee knew exactly how to transform an old garage and retail store into a sweet-smelling serene art studio.
Now her newly renovated space, The Four Winds Galleria, is a gathering hub for guests and visitors to Englewood.
Lee, who has owned nearby Bobarino’s Pizzeria restaurant for nearly two decades, had her eye on the store which was rented by Englewood Animal Rescue Sanctuary in the past.
"When it came available, I knew it would be perfect for my vision for an art studio open to the community," she said. "I spent a couple of months just working on the floor. It came from seeing the blue-green waters at my son's wedding."
Lee is an artist who loves painting. She invited other local artists to display and sell their works and glass jewelry, one-of-a-kind purses and other items at her new gallery.
"It's what I wanted," she said. "I saw people that can play music, but they were unconformable being somewhere. Now they could come in here and pick up the guitar and just play. They could bring a friend and just sit or read a book or draw a painting or be inspired here. They can be in a place where people will not judge them."
In addition to having her art in the studio, Dawn makes fresh gelato, fudge and smoothies for customers. She also offers craft beer, wine, snacks, and pastries, salads, and handmade organic Keto cookies.
"I am a chef," she said. "I've always loved to cook. I cook with my heart. I put my soul into it."
Lee plans to open on Halloween during the Dearborn Safewalk, and before and after the Pioneer Days parade, which is 4 p.m. Saturday.
"I want people to come and take a look or sit outside and enjoy the view," she said. "Teens came come in. They can play cards, checkers or listen to music. I have WiFi. I also have a guitar here that someone can play. It's fun. We have a couple people come in and sing while someone plays the guitar. It's a very pleasant environment in here."
Dawn Marie and her husband Bobby own Bobarino's Pizza, a half block south of West Dearborn on Magnolia Avenue. Inside and outside of the pizzeria are murals Dawn Marie painted.
They have a variety of marinara, carbonara or Alfredo sauces, as well as toppings for an assortment of pizza and pasta dishes. They also offer spinach/rice balls and fried mushroom appetizers, toasted ravioli and mussels with marinara or garlic sauce.
In addition to running both businesses, Dawn Marie likes to give back to the community and other charities.
"I don't just sell wine at the gallery," she said. "I donate money from certain brands of wine to help rescue turtles."
Dawn Marie says she lets her faith guide her in everything she does and is at peace despite always being busy.
On Fridays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dawn Marie sponsors a creative mindshare featuring anyone who wants to read their poetry and short stories, or share their art or music.
For more information about the gallery, call 941-999-0374.
