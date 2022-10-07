NORTH PORT — Florida Power & Light CEO Eric Silagy said 95% of customers in Sarasota, Charlotte, DeSoto, Lee counties had power restored Friday.

Those who are still without it by Sunday, should call and report the outage, he said.


Hurricane Ian power lines

MasTec power crews work to repair the electrical transmission lines along Placida Road in Englewood on Monday. The crews had to wait for tree workers to clear the Australian pines that fell on the lines during Hurricane Ian.

