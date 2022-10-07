NORTH PORT — Florida Power & Light CEO Eric Silagy said 95% of customers in Sarasota, Charlotte, DeSoto, Lee counties had power restored Friday.
Those who are still without it by Sunday, should call and report the outage, he said.
“We are not going anywhere,” Silagy said during a news conference at CoolToday Park in North Port, which is one of several staging areas for lineman from 30 states. “We are working every single day to get the power on.”
Silagy said “no one” at FPL or any of the crews that have come to help impacted areas have been seriously injured during this storm recovery and repair.
“We have seen that before,” he said. “But for Hurricane Ian, I am not aware of anybody of being injured from backfeed from electricity.”
Silagy said for those still using generators, there’s important precautions to help safeguard lineworkers.
“It’s perfectly safe to run a generator with an extension cord to your refrigerator, lights or portable air condition — as long as you are doing it correctly,” he said. “If you hook that generator into your panel box, your circuit breakers in your house, it could then put power up. We call it backfeeding. It can reverse the flow of electricity onto the grid and it could hurt or kill somebody working a block away. Remember electricity travels at the speed of light. It travels a long distance quickly. It could electrocute somebody down the street.”
Silagy explained a home’s electrical system may not work or have been damaged. The homeowner is responsible to fix it before it can receive power.
“In many cases, they will have to do their jobs before our crews can safely do theirs,” he said.
FPL will replace damaged meters, but not the electrical panels inside homes.
Silagy said in some instances the circuit breaker needs to be switched off and on. However, if the power still doesn’t turn on - and their immediate neighbors have power - the homeowner should hire a licensed electrician to fix the box and get the proper permit.
For those who can’t afford to hire an electrician right now, there’s a new grant program established after the hurricane that pays up to $1,000 for repairs. The Sarasota Salvation Army is in charge of the program or residents can call FPL to apply for assistance at 941-556-0234.
MOBILE HOME PARKS
Silagy said he’s aware of the outages at most manufactured home parks. He said FPL works with fire department inspectors. They are going house-to-house to inspect for damage. Some of the homes are a total loss and cannot get power. Others can get the line run to their home and the electric back on.
“It’s a tedious process, but each home is treated on a case by case basis,” he said. “If the fire inspector deems a house unfit to live in, it’s too dangerous for our crews to work on the lines at that home. Once the home is repaired, we will return to restore the electricity.”
HELP WITH BILLS
For those who have a final notice but can’t pay their bill after the hurricane, there’s a payment assistance is also available through the Care to Share Program. Residents in North Port, Venice and the Sarasota side of Englewood can call FPL or apply through the LIHEAP program in Sarasota at 941-364-8845, Extension 3152.
At 10 a.m. Saturday, FPL representatives and volunteers from When All Else Fails and the Kiwanis Club of North Port will be working with World Central Kitchen giving away hot meals and household goods and FPL is giving solar-powered battery chargers, ice and water, free WiFi and mobile charging stations in the parking lot of Save A Lot, 12600 South Tamiami Trail in North Port, across from the Warm Mineral Springs neighborhood.
