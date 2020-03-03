ENGLEWOOD — For the safety of patients and volunteers, the Englewood Community Care Clinic closed this week.
The clinic, 6868 San Casa Drive, opens 5 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. Doctors and nurses volunteer seeing patients 18 to 64 for diabetes screenings, dental work and other ailments. Patients either don't have health insurance or on Medicaid, or their income falls at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level.
Earlier this week, the clinic's board of directors decided to shut down due to concerns about the coronavisus.
"With there being a case in Sarasota (a man tested positive at Doctor's Hospital in Sarasota), we have more questions than we do answers," said Deb Jeffes, a volunteer clinic nurse since 2013, who retired from Englewood Community Hospital. "We feel it's better to be safe right now for the patients and the volunteers."
Beth Harrison, executive director for clinic, said the Center for Disease Control has guidelines for testing, protocols for quarantine, infection prevention and protective equipment for healthcare workers that the Englewood Community Care Clinic doesn't have at this time.
"Our clinic is 100% staffed by volunteers who have their own concerns about the health of their families and themselves in this time," she said. "Not having the protocols for quarantine impacts the safety of our volunteers and our patients and is of the utmost concern. We are not an emergency room and cannot be expected to perform as one, as we do not have the same resources and support as hospitals or the government."
Harrison said the clinic isn't leaving patients stranded, and will open when the board gets further guidance from the Florida Department of Health.
"This is not panic; this is well-thought-out strategy by multiple experts in this area including physicians, infection prevention specialists, advanced practice nurses and quality specialists," she said. "The clinic leadership has been diligently working on a plan 24-hours a day since we learned of the Coronavirus diagnosis of the patient in Sarasota and making the decision to close the clinic."
Jeffes said she's been telling everyone the same thing the CDC recommends — wash your hands.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.