NORTH PORT — In the wake of a North Port High School senior’s death, some students’ loss may be compounded.
One local counselor is offering help.
Over the weekend, students, parents and school employees learned they had lost a class members to a car crash in Englewood. An 18-year-old senior died when he failed to navigate the turn and the car he was driving hit several trees, according to the crash report. Two other passengers in the car were injured and have since been released from hospitals.
According to Florida Highway Patrol spokesmen Greg Bueno, troopers are investigating how the 18-year-old lost control of his vehicle at 1:20 a.m. Sunday on a Manasota Beach Road curve.
“We are no longer releasing the name of victims in our initial report, the details come when the investigation is done,” Bueno said. “It usually takes about 60 to 90 days to complete.”
Bueno said it’s unclear if another vehicle, alcohol or speeding was involved in the crash. However the final report will have all details.
Thom Glaza, owner of Tri-County Counseling in North Port, said as students learn who died, they may experience depression or other feelings associated with another loss this year in their life. One other NPHS student died last year.
“Teens are so overwhelmed already,” Glaza said. “They are experiencing loss that their parents and grandparents didn’t. Young people assumed they would have a prom or play sports or have people come in from out of state for their graduation. All of this didn’t happen because of COVID-19. It happened without their permission. They had no input or sense of control.
“Students who worked hard and got scholarships aren’t sure if they can go to college now, they don’t have a safety net,” he said. “Then add the death of a classmate who should be with them at graduation and it’s exhausting for these young people. Some may become depressed, have anxiety or snap and people and not understand why. Their lives have been put on hold indefinitely.”
In order to help, Glaza is offering free online counseling for students, families or anyone in need. The support group is 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, and 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays.
“The whole idea is to learn to cope with stress, anxiety,” he said. “It’s meant to enhance mental and emotional health and gain support from others who are struggling with issues.”
Glaza also offers some free online counseling sessions for those uncomfortable with a support group setting.
This week North Port High School offered school counselors and other district support personnel for any students that felt that they needed to talk to someone.
“School counselors will still be available should someone contact the school (and leave a message) for help,” said Lee Thomas, NPHS counselor, adding parents can also seek a mental health counselor through their insurance.
Hospice also offers free teen grief counseling.
“If a student under 18 wants to speak to a counselor, they need a parent to call Hospice and ask for grief support,” said Hospice grief specialist Patricia Meeks. “We have a couple of different programs including the Blue Butterfly for teenagers and young kids. We also have one on one counseling. It is free. A person can pick up the phone at any time and grief counseling is 100% available to them. It’s completely funded by donors because they understand how important it is to get help when you are hurting.”
To sign up for Tri-County Counseling zoom support groups call 941-876-3060 or email ashley@tri-countycounseling.org
For free Hospice grief support, call 941-979-4300.
For a counselor at North Port High School, call 941-423-8558 and leave a message.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.