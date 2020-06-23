MASKS FOR BUSINESSES
The Englewood Area Fire Control District and the Englewood Chamber of Commerce will distribute free face masks to local businesses to pass on to their employees from noon to 2 p.m. today (Wednesday, June 24) at the chamber, 601 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Englewood Fire Chief Kevin Easton has a surplus of masks from the Department of Health and Human Services and is making them available through “Operation Mask Task. Local firefighters along with chamber staff will hand out the masks, drive-thru style. Look for the directional signs, as the process will be one way. More details can be found on the Englewood Chamber’s Facebook page.
ROTONDA MASK GIVEAWAY
The Rotonda Mask Makers have scheduled their second “Maskerade Parade” from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday at the Rotonda Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. The group will distribute masks they have made to any Rotonda and Englewood residents in a drive-thru, contactless process. The Rotonda Mask Makers will accept donations of 100% cotton fabric or monetary contributions to help their cause.
MASKS IN NORTH PORT
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce has teamed up with the city to be a distribution center for these masks. Residents can stop by the Chamber office, 1337 N. Sumter Blvd., North Port, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays to pick up these free masks. These masks are not N95 masks. These are cloth face coverings. Face masks are limited to five per person. For more information, call 941-564-3040 or email wgunnin@northportareachamber.com.
