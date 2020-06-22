MASKS IN NORTH PORT
The city of North Port will have a free mask giveaway for the general public from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. today Tuesday, June 23, at Suncoast Technical College, 4445 Career Lane, North Port. The Department of Health and Human Services has given 22,000 masks to the city for distribution to residents. These masks are not N95 masks. They are cloth face coverings. Don't get out your car, just pull up to get up to 10 masks per vehicle.
MASKS FOR BUSINESSES
The Englewood Area Fire Control District and the Englewood Chamber of Commerce will distribute free face masks to local businesses to pass on to their employees from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 24 at the chamber, 601 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Englewood Fire Chief Kevin Easton has a surplus of masks from the Department of Health and Human Services and is making them available through “Operation Mask Task. Local firefighters along with chamber staff will hand out the masks, drive-thru style. Look for the directional signs, as the process will be one way. More details can be found on the chamber’s Facebook page.
ROTONDA MASK GIVEAWAY
The Rotonda Mask Makers have scheduled their second “Maskerade Parade” from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27 at the Rotonda Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. The group will distribute masks they have made to any Rotonda and Englewood residents in a drive-thru, contactless process. The Rotonda Mask Makers will accept donations of 100% cotton fabric or monetary contributions to help their cause.
