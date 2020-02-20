ROTONDA WEST — The community is invited to the free eighth-annual health fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Brookdale Rotonda Senior Living, 550 Rotonda Blvd West.
More than 30 area health professionals and agencies will be available to offer information about services such as hearing and blood-sugar testing, dental, veterans resources, cancer, vision, medical marijuana and much more.
The Senior Friendship Centers, Area Agency on Aging, Division of Blind Services, Englewood Area Fire Control District and Charlotte County Sheriff’s representative, FISH, Rotonda Neighborhood Watch and Coastal Cruisers will be on hand.
There will also be a presentation at 10:30 a.m. called “Eat Right for Life.”
There will be games, prizes, and a light lunch will be offered with all proceeds donated to St. David’s Jubilee Center, which provides food and other supplies to under-served families and the homeless of Englewood. For more information, contact Brenda Peckham at Brookdale Rotonda Senior Living at 941-698-1198.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.