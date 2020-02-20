EShealthfair022120a

Englewood Community Hospital will be one of 30 participants at the Health & Wellness Fair at Brookdale, Rotonda. Pictured are Sherri Witherill, left, Cardiopulmonary, and Tiffany Briggs, marketing director at last year’s health fair.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

ROTONDA WEST — The community is invited to the free eighth-annual health fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Brookdale Rotonda Senior Living, 550 Rotonda Blvd West.

More than 30 area health professionals and agencies will be available to offer information about services such as hearing and blood-sugar testing, dental, veterans resources, cancer, vision, medical marijuana and much more.

The Senior Friendship Centers, Area Agency on Aging, Division of Blind Services, Englewood Area Fire Control District and Charlotte County Sheriff’s representative, FISH, Rotonda Neighborhood Watch and Coastal Cruisers will be on hand.

There will also be a presentation at 10:30 a.m. called “Eat Right for Life.”

There will be games, prizes, and a light lunch will be offered with all proceeds donated to St. David’s Jubilee Center, which provides food and other supplies to under-served families and the homeless of Englewood. For more information, contact Brenda Peckham at Brookdale Rotonda Senior Living at 941-698-1198.

