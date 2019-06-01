ENGLEWOOD — Are Sarasota County shelters pet friendly? When is it okay to return home after a hurricane evacuation? Are there certified Red Cross shelters in Charlotte County? Are there local special needs shelters?
Questions like these can be answered by emergency management authorities from Charlotte and Sarasota counties Monday during a Hurricane Awareness Seminar at Englewood United Methodist Church.
The free seminar is from 2-4 p.m. Monday, in the church’s Fellowship Hall, 700 E. Dearborn St., Englewood.
Because Englewood is divided within both Sarasota and Charlotte counties, during the seminar emergency management officials from both counties will address what happens before, during and after a hurricane.
"We learned of a case where a man was trying to find a special needs shelter for his wife who was on oxygen," said Sarasota County Emergency Management Director Edward McCrane recently. "He called 911 from the Charlotte County side of Englewood. As he drove, he ended up in the Sarasota County side. He said he was told there were no special needs shelters available. However, there was one in North Port (Sarasota County) that he could have taken his wife to. This is why people shouldn't wait to get information during a storm. They can register right now for a special needs shelter. We have first responders who can come pick up people with special needs before the storm."
Anyone wishing to register for special needs services can do so at: www.scgov.net/government/emergency-services/emergency-management/medical-needs-program
Officials with Charlotte County Emergency Management will also be there. Jerry Mallet, the department's director, is retiring in September. Patrick Fuller was named the new Charlotte County emergency management director and has been working with the community on hurricane preparedness.
Charlotte County has no Red Cross-certified shelters. Sarasota County has 11 shelters ready for hurricane season, including four in North Port and seven in Sarasota.
Sarasota County will bus Englewood residents, who want to evacuate, to shelters in North Port. Residents will meet at the Englewood Sports Complex on River Road to catch the bus. McCrane will explain details of that system at the seminar.
"What people have to remember is a shelter is a life boat and not the love boat," McCrane said at a recent hurricane expo. "Each person gets about 20 sq. feet of carpet space. There could be hundreds of you in one place sharing one or two bathrooms. There will be long lines and waits for the time you are together. It is not a hotel. It should be the place of last resort. If you can go to friends or family or a hotel that is safe, that is a good alternative."
McCrane said residents should also not underestimate storm surge. He said flooding can be devastating, especially for those who try to drive in high waters.
"If you can't see the road you are driving on, you shouldn't be on it," he said, adding ambulances, fire trucks or police vehicles also don't drive in hurricanes when wind reaches 45 mph. "This is why you need a plan."
Bridgette Montalvo of the American Red Cross will also be at the seminar to answer questions and solicit volunteers. There will be representatives from many organizations on hand with table displays, plus information on evacuation routes, shelters, preparations for your family, home, pets and more.
The church is also accepting nonperishable food donations for Englewood Helping Hand. Suncoast Community Blood Mobile will be on site from 1-5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.