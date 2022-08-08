School lunch

Along with teachers and school staff, now students in Sarasota County schools will have to wear school badges. Students will need their badge to buy school lunches, check out library books and ride buses this year. 

Davida Dagan can't stress it enough: school lunch isn't automatically free this year like it was last year in Sarasota County public schools.

"Parents are just now finding out they have to fill out paperwork or their child may suffer," said Dagan, home school liaison and staff support at Glenallen Elementary School in North Port, where 80% of children are on free or reduced lunch. 


