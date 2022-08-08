Along with teachers and school staff, now students in Sarasota County schools will have to wear school badges. Students will need their badge to buy school lunches, check out library books and ride buses this year.
Davida Dagan can't stress it enough: school lunch isn't automatically free this year like it was last year in Sarasota County public schools.
"Parents are just now finding out they have to fill out paperwork or their child may suffer," said Dagan, home school liaison and staff support at Glenallen Elementary School in North Port, where 80% of children are on free or reduced lunch.
Lunches and breakfasts have been available free to all students for the last two school years, due to federally funded programs tied to the COVID-19 pandemic. That ended this year. But while Charlotte County student meals are all covered by a different program, Sarasota County schools are not.
And prices have gone up. Lunches are rising from $2.25 to $2.75 for elementary schools, middle school lunches will be $3 and high school lunches are $3.25.
Parents must apply for free or reduced lunch for their children, otherwise, if if the account isn't paid weekly, the student doesn't get the lunch they select. The Food and Nutrition Services lunch program substitute's the child's lunch with a cheese sandwich, fruit and milk.
"If their child's paperwork isn't complete and they don't have a school lunch account, they won't get to eat their lunch that they wanted, so it's imperative the application is filled out," she said. "It could make a difference in what the parent has to pay every week. It adds up after a month."
In Florida, schools with 50% or more on free or reduced lunch qualify as a Title I which is a federally funded program that provides financial assistance to school districts and schools with high percentages of children from low-income families. The funding helps ensure that all children have a fair, equal, and significant opportunity to obtain a high-quality education and reach, at a minimum, proficiency on challenging state academic achievement standards and state academic assessments, according to the Sarasota County Schools website. Most elementary schools in North Port qualify for Title I funding.
"That's something parents don't know," Dagan said. "The school receives funding for more reading and math tool for students when they are a Title 1 school. So it's best when we have parents filling out these forms because it gives a real snapshot of the needs at each school."
Families with students in Charlotte County Public Schools do not have to register for free or reduced lunches, officials said.
The Charlotte County district announced this month that all students will receive free breakfast and lunch this year. The meals are made available through the federal Community Eligibility Program. For more information about Champ’s Cafe and the CEP program, visit www.yourcharlotteschools.net.
BADGES FOR STUDENTS
A new requirement in Sarasota County Schools is standardized ID badge customized for each student. The badge allows students to pay for school lunches, check out books from the school media center and for school bus identification and more, according to Sarasota County Schools Chief of Police Duane Oakes, who is the executive director or Safety and Security of Sarasota County Schools.
"Our goal is to have every badge distributed to each student by the fall," Oakes said in a recent social media message. "We are excited for this new opportunity as we work to continuously improve the safety and security of every student within their school environment."
