ENGLEWOOD — Who knew mango trees could produce cotton candy, coconut cream, fruit cocktail and many other flavors?
For Earth Day, volunteers with the Englewood Community Mango Tree Project planted a cogshall mango tree near the Englewood Chamber of Commerce office.
"Does this tree have margarita flavor mangoes?" joked membership coordinator Kim Parks before the Thursday event.
Jan "English" Leather laughed. She and Judy Still started the nonprofit Angel Land Food Forest several years ago. Leather said there are 26 varieties of dwarf and semi dwarf trees Angel Land will give away in Englewood. The mango trees aren't like the old-fashioned turpentine mangoes, she said, they've been bred to highlight many different tastes.
According to the plan, this tree will be the first of many in the community that can help feed people when they bear fruit.
"Our goal is to pepper Englewood with 100 mango trees to feed people," Leather told the small crowd including Sarasota County Commissioner Ron Cutsinger and Charlotte County Commissioner Bill Truex, who helped plant the new tree.
Angel Land Food Forest gives free community mango trees within reach of the sidewalk on land owners' Englewood property. They install a small plaque in the yard explaining the program.
The team goes to the "adoptive" home, walks the property and plants the tree after the homeowner promises to share the fruit with neighbors.
"We will plant, mulch, fertilize and prune the tree for the first two years," said Leather.
Following the tree planting, the group was invited inside for treats from Mango Bistro, a mom-and-pop restaurant in Englewood. Leather headed to the Dearborn Street bistro to talk about planting a tree there, too.
Leather, 62, said she and Still, 72, raise money by scrapping metal, aluminum beer, soda cans, aluminum, batteries including car, boat, golf carts; brass, stainless steel sinks, copper pipe and wire, aluminum windows, doors, cast aluminum and old pots and pans.
"We use 100% of the proceeds for the Angel Land Food Forest," Leather said. "We have a matching program through the Louis and Gloria Flanzer Philanthropic Trust. If someone donates $60, it will be matched and that covers the cost of one tree. We have some people who donate $20 to the nonprofit each month. It's an awesome way to make a gift double."
They have planted two memorial trees for loved ones who they say will give love for years to come. They can add memorial information on the sign that's placed near the tree.
In addition to the tree giveaway program, the Angel Land Food Forest also delivers free bread, bagels, muffins and cakes that a bakery donates every week. They donate it to Angel Ministries Church in the Venice, Englewood and North Port. The items are distributed to the homeless and children at the Boys & Girls Club.
They also deliver vegetables donated from Rhoads Produce in Englewood. They also receive eggs from a woman who has free ranging chickens.
"We are teaching children and adults to grow easy nutrient rich micogreens," Leather said.
For more information on the free Englewood tree program or to donate, call 941-909-0500 or visit www.AngelLandFoodForest.org
