Freedom Rehab Aquatic Therapy and Balance Center celebrated the opening of its brand-new location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony this week.
CEO Brenda VanSalisbury opened her center in 2016 in her North Port home, and has been building clientele ever since. The new center is at 17162 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte, close to the North Port city limits and the Toledo Blade exit of Interstate 75.
VanSalisbury, who worked as a home health nurse prior to opening her practice, says the healing powers of water can help people live pain-free lives.
“When you are in chest-deep water, you are only 20% weight-bearing on your joints and spine," she said in a Sun interview earlier this year. "This makes moving in the water easier.
"When this happens, you can work your entire body without pain. The viscosity or water’s thickness provides resistance through the entire course of the movement, so it is more effective than land-based therapy. The thermal properties of the water soothe joints and improve circulation."
Freedom Rehab Aquatic Therapy offers several different types of aquatic therapy, tailored to each client's needs.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, visit freedomrehabaquatictherapy.com, call 941-400-1505 or email Freedomrehabaquatictherapy@gmail.com, or like Freedom Rehab Therapy on Facebook for updated programs and workshops.
Business Women celebrate
The Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice, had a successful event Oct. 16 at their Wine Tasting & 60th Anniversary Party fundraiser held at Englewood's new wine bar, Rumors at Lemon Bay Shopping Center.
The event was well-attended. Seating was mainly outdoors where the Shark Sisters' music and the great wines, served by the Kuhns, owners of the wine bar, added to the relaxed atmosphere that was enjoyed by all who attended. The beautiful items in the chance baskets as well as the food was donated by the BPWEV members.
The mission of BPWEV is: "To achieve equity for all women through advocacy, education and information." This organization believes strongly in “women helping women." For information and dinner reservations please visit www.bpwev.org.
Grogg tapped to steer SCAT
Jane Grogg has been named director of Sarasota County Area Transit (SCAT), after serving in the role in an interim capacity since January. Grogg has been with Sarasota County since 2001, and worked in various positions in the Planning and Development Services Department, including Long Range Planning and Neighborhood Services, among others.
Originally from Indiana, Grogg earned a bachelor's degree in urban planning from Ball State University.
"I'm looking forward to implementing the new services that were supported by the county commission, while building on our successes," she added. "Our goal is to continue providing the highest quality service, while offering new transit choices to the community."
Grogg will immediately assume the director role.
For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit scgov.net.
