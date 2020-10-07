ENGLEWOOD — Anne Becker did something most people don't do.
"She fought off cancer four times," said David Heath, Anne's husband. "Not many people can say they did. She was the toughest girl I have ever known. Everywhere she went, everyone loved her."
Heath said he wife was not only tough, but had an infectious smile. It's one of the things he loved about her.
The 55-year-old died Oct. 4. On a night in late September, she drove into the median and crashed into a parked front-end loader in a construction zone near Willmington Boulevard in Englewood.
Sarah Jane Paulette created a gofundme account to help family members fly into Florida and be by Becker's hospital bedside. There were a few hopeful days and positive updates to her friends after she underwent surgery to stop the bleeding. But she later succumbed to her injuries.
Two events are planned Saturday. Friends will gather at 1 p.m. at the White Rabbit, 8282 Wiltshire Drive, Port Charlotte, and ride out at 2 p.m. ride to Banditos Bar, 5665 S. McCall Road, and then to the crash site to leave flowers and pray. The last stop is at the End Zone, 2440 S. McCall Road, Englewood.
Friends and family planned a celebration of life for Becker 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Banditos Bar. Her friends said it was one of her favorite places to see her friends and sometimes watch her beloved Seattle Seahawks. There will be music, food and a raffle. Money raised will help Becker's son's.
Becker was an only child. She was born in Juneau, Alaska. She lived in the Seattle/Tacoma area before moving to Florida about a year ago.
She is survived by her husband, and three adult children, Michelle, Dustin and Darrin.
"She loved the outdoors, camping, hiking and walking on the beach, mostly stooping to pick up shells," Heath said. "She loved Harleys. She was just as beautiful on the inside as outside."
Darrin left a message to his mother on Facebook.
"You have done so much for me and for everyone around you," he wrote. "You have the most wonderful soul out there and such a kind caring heart."
