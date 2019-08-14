Dorothy Stokley, better known to her family and friends as "Dottie," reached a milestone on July 17 when she turned 90. On July 20, her close friends "Dottie's Gang," threw her a surprise party at the Rotonda Elks Lodge. It included live music by Heart and Soul and plenty of dancing, but the highlight came when 15 of Dottie's family members came out from hiding while she danced to Bruce Springsteen's "Jersey Girl," giving her a true birthday surprise.