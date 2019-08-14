Dorothy Stokley, better known to her family and friends as "Dottie," reached a milestone on July 17 when she turned 90. On July 20, her close friends "Dottie's Gang," threw her a surprise party at the Rotonda Elks Lodge. It included live music by Heart and Soul and plenty of dancing, but the highlight came when 15 of Dottie's family members came out from hiding while she danced to Bruce Springsteen's "Jersey Girl," giving her a true birthday surprise.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.