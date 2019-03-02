We love our Friends at Elsie Quirk Library.
The Friends of Elsie Quirk Library are led by a board of directors whose members are a dedicated group of volunteers and are an integral part of the library. They work together with library staff to provide support and quality programming throughout the year for all ages.
The Friends enhance the programs and operations of the library by encouraging community support and funding for materials and programs that are not provided for in the library’s regular budget. They do this through membership funds, fundraising efforts and bookstore revenues. We couldn’t do what we do without the help of our Friends.
The Elsie Quirk Friends board of directors is looking for new members. If you are interested in serving as a board member, please stop by the library and fill out an informational card and a Friends representative will be in touch.
Volunteers are also needed to assist current board members with duties such as membership and fundraising. If you have some time and would like to be a part of this great team, please contact the library for more information.
Consider becoming a Friend of the Library today. Annual membership dues are as low as $10 per person. Membership forms are available in the Friends Bookstore at Elsie Quirk Library and at www.friendsofelsiequirk.org. Gifts of any size are accepted and greatly appreciated.
Don’t delay be a Friend today!
For more information on library programs, services, and resources visit 100 W. Dearborn St., call 941-861-5000 or at scgov.net.
