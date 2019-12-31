ENGLEWOOD — Friends of the Englewood Charlotte Library will present author Cassandra King Conroy at 2 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Tringali Community Center, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood, adjacent to the library.
Cassandra King Conroy was an author prior to meeting her husband, Pat Conroy, the gifted author of “The Prince of Tides,” “The Great Santini” — both of which were made into movies — and several other celebrated novels and bestsellers.
Cassandra King Conroy and Pat Conroy had a whirlwind romance of 28 years. Pat Conroy died of pancreatic cancer in March 2016. To go on after his death, Cassandra channeled her grief into her newest book, “Tell Me a Story, My Life with Pat Conroy.” She is also the author of “The Sunday Wife” and “The Same Sweet Girls.”
Her discussion is lively and will bring attendees back to the early days on Fripp Island and to Beaufort, South Carolina, where she still resides.
The Friends of Englewood Charlotte Library are able to bring programs to Englewood through its membership. The Friends sponsor two college scholarships annually, plus support Beach Storytime, as well as children’s and adult programs at the library. Membership forms are available at the Friends Bookstore or at any program the group sponsors, or visit www.friendsofenglewoodfllibrary.org.
