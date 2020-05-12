ESstumppass051320aabbaa.jpg

The Friends of Stump Pass Beach kept their word and raised the money they needed to provide Stump Pass Beach rangers with an all-terrain vehicle. Celebrating here are board members Robbie and Don Brooks at the rear of the vehicle, Stump Pass Ranger John Plante, board members Carol McCoy and Lori Newton.

 PROVIDED BY THE FRIENDS OF STUMP PASS BEACH

ENGLEWOOD — The Friends of Stump Pass have kept their promise.

The nonprofit group raised nearly $10,000 for an all-terrain Polaris Ranger 500 cart that will allow park rangers to maneuver better and assist them in the monitoring of nesting shorebirds and nesting sea turtles along the 1.3 miles of shorelines and trails.

The ATV will also allow rangers to clean heavy debris and deal with the eradication of invasive species in the park.

The friends group also thanked the sponsors of their major fundraiser in January at the Lighthouse Grille on Cape Haze. Those sponsors include Coastal Engineering, the Coastal Wildlife Club, Howell Concrete & Land Service, Ingman Marine, Leslie Brown Team Keller Williams, Natural Connections Photography, Lemon Bay Playhouse, Kathleen Damewood ReMax Alliance Group and Oils 4 Healthy Living.

To learn more about the Friends of Stump Pass email FriendsOfStumpPass@gmail.com.

