A Lemon Bay High School alumnus, Sun newspaper staff writer and designer, journalism instructor, wife, and mother died Saturday in a hit-and-run crash.
Meredith Cochie Ross, 36, was in critical condition at Central Florida Regional Hospital’s ICU Saturday after a vehicle hit her and didn’t stop. She underwent surgeries but died of her injuries.
Monday, a 2002 LBHS alumnus is honoring her by setting up an education fund for her young son Everett. In one day, friends donated 10% of the $20,000 goal.
“I met Meredith in middle school, but we sat next to each other in journalism class in high school,” said Trisha Morone, who set up the fund. “She was one of the most amazing women I know.”
“The hope of this fund is to provide support, love, and our financial gifts to contribute toward his education,” Morone said. “Education was something that Meredith valued greatly, as she spent her career teaching what she loved.”
On Monday, Morone told the Sun that Ross would do anything for her son.
“My heart is broken for Everett and her husband,” she said. “To be able to give them anything that would honor her and support them as they navigate life without her is important to me. It turns my deep grief into action.”
In high school, Ross was in the theater and performed in plays. She quickly followed in her mother Marcia’s footsteps and worked for Sun Coast Media Group. As an intern, she was mentored by then Englewood Sun editor Lorraine Schneeberger Anderson.
“She was dedicated, driven, passionate, loyal and just a blast to be around,” Anderson wrote in an email to the Sun. “She displayed every talent that would lead her to be a terrific journalist and an engaging teacher and professor. Meredith found joy in everything, especially the little things. Her laugh, usually punctuated by a snort, was wonderful. We also spent some time together traveling to Gainesville to visit college friends at UF (University of Florida), and spent those hours in the car conversing about life, sharing stories, and laughing.
“Later on, we connected on Facebook, sharing snippets of our lives via the antics of our young sons, who are the same age,” Anderson wrote. “Meredith’s death is shocking and awful. I saw a post from her brother in my Facebook feed Saturday night and couldn’t believe such a bright light could be extinguished; Meredith and her big personality still had so much to give to the world. My heart goes out to her family and especially her son Everett, who will without a doubt grow up knowing how uniquely awesome his mom was.”
After six years at the newspaper as a reporter and then a page designer, Ross went on to become an associate course director and adjunct lecturer at the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications.
Most recently, Ross worked for nearly 10 years as a professor at Full Sail University in Winter Park teaching new media journalism and public relations graduate programs.
“I guide students through identifying their interests, harnessing their experience and pinpointing their unique value — all to actualize the newsworthy content niche they will build stories around,” Ross wrote on her Linked In page. “I get to see the excitement and growth in them, through the wins and the challenges.”
Ross’ enthusiasm for journalism is appreciated by her students.
Jupiter Sacadura had Ross for two online courses.
“I loved her and her energy,” Sacadura wrote on Facebook. “My degree completion is a must as it is the best way to honor her for me.” One of the last Facebook posts Ross wrote and one which was shared by many of her friends and students said this: “This morning — brushing my teeth — and looking at myself in the bathroom mirror, I asked inside: ‘How do you want to be this weekend, girl?’ And then — spitting a wad of used toothpaste into the sink — I felt I’d never be the same again. I invite us all to ask how we wanna be instead of what we wanna do. Xoxo”
For more information on the education fund, visit www.facebook.com/donate/ 588755155359578/ 10217607971326947/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.