A couple of years ago, a newly divorced Philip Arellano sat depressed in a Port Charlotte bar. Ron Brooks walked over and saw Arellano’s Navy ball cap. Brooks jokingly teased him.
Arellano smiled when he realized Brooks was a veteran, an Army paratrooper.
“Ron was the first person I met when I moved here, he was so welcoming,” Arellano said. “I got to know him really well. When you look up the word friend in the dictionary, you see Ron’s face. He was a very good guy and amazing man.”
Arellano was shocked his friend Brooks, 51, and a female passenger died last week in a motorcycle wreck on U.S. 41 in Port Charlotte, near Edgewater Drive.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, Brooks was driving a 2006 Harley-Davidson when Max Garcia, 34, was driving a 2017 Honda CRV and turned in front of the motorcycle. The crash remains under investigation. The FHP has not released the woman’s name.
For more than three years, Brooks worked as a Charlotte County Utilities Collection Operator. On Thursday, David Chamberlain, Brooks’ supervisor, said he will be sorely missed.
“That stark, white beard and his little wink made people smile,” said Chamberlain, a field supervisor. “Ron was a vibrant, kind, intelligent human being. He was family orientated and enjoyed his work family. Not only with his military service, but volunteering for Special Olympics and the with disabled adults. He was even going on a cruise with them in May.”
Brooks volunteered went to Tender Hearts programs with the disabled adults and volunteered with disabled elderly adults.
“He really enjoyed the challenges our work brings,” Chamberlain said. “He took pride in all the work he did. He could be counted on to work alone with integrity.”
Amy Brooks said the same adding, her husband of 30 years “never met a stranger in his life.” She said it’s likely because he had such a great personality even as a teenager.
“He would tell people he got the ‘Most Humorous’ for the class of 1987 Lloyd Memorial High School in Kentucky,” Amy said. “You weren’t a stranger to him for long. He would help you out. He was very sentimental. Then he might play a prank on you. He loved to laugh and have fun.
“At work he noticed the lift stations were getting a little shabby, he went to his boss and asked if he could paint them and spruce them up,” she said. He took pride in his job. He wanted things in the county to be pretty. They called him the ‘clean up man’.”
Amy said her children Mitchell, 25, who is in the Army and daughter Lydia, 22, were close with their father.
A service is planned in Kentucky on Brooks’ birthday Monday and another on Tuesday.
Locally, his friends are doing a memorial ride March 22. Bikers are meeting at noon at Racks Pub & Billiards, 4030 N. Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte and leaving at 1 p.m. for a ride out to Bar 17 Bistro in Punta Gorda.
“Ron had a way of making you feel warm, like family. He never forgot a name or a face,” Amy said. “He served in the Army in the 25th infantry at Schofield Barracks in Hawaii. He was in the third of the 21st HQ Company Mortar Platoon he was a paratrooper. He was also in the Air Assault 25th 82nd Airborne in Fort Bragg North Carolina in the A Company.”
After leaving the military, Brooks worked as a freight hauler for US Freight Holland for 21 years.
Friends are also putting up a cross for Brooks near the crash site. They plan to do another memorial ride in the near future.
