The idea came to her at 3 a.m.: Hugging bears.
After 16 years as a child care owner and operator, Terra Tominelli knew some students wouldn't understand why they couldn't hug each other or sit so closely together at TerraNicol Academy of the Arts School, 701 Old Englewood Road in Englewood.
But they could hug stuffed animals.
She wanted something children could latch onto when they needed a hug, but couldn't get one from a teacher or friend because of COVID-19.
Like so many childcare facilities, Tominelli is dealing with a "new normal."
"I thought, 'How am I going to meet the social and emotional needs and still make it being creative and fun for them?'" Tominelli said.
"I want this to be a positive experience for students, especially because they are used to getting a hug from a teacher when they have big emotions. When they are sad for mommy, we can have children use a 'hugging bear.' We will make clothing for them. We will have the bears join us for music, art and inter-grade them into the curriculum."
Like so many others, Tominelli is making changes at her learning center for indoor activities. Students won't be able to share materials like in a normal setting.
"At arrival, all students and teachers wash hands prior to entering the learning labs and at dismissal," she said. "We have four baths for access to proper hand-washing, which is apart of the curriculum — proper hand-washing methods, eat healthy, physical activity and gardening program.
However, she says her academy is very unique because students spend a lot of time outdoor learning.
"We grow our own foods, have a worm garden and do composting in our outdoor and forest learning labs," she said. "Each learning labs has a sanitizing station as well as a station outdoors."
Tominelli says allowing children physical activity and nature-related learning helps develop observation and problem-solving skills. She incorporates science, art, math, imagination, creativity into outdoor lessons. Each morning they start their day with outdoor yoga and tea.
"It helps them clear their mind for learning," she said. "We do Zumba. I wanted to use every inch of the acre-long campus for outdoor math, science, literacy, poetry, painting. Our students learn about Picasso. When they are with their family and they recognize a painting, they point to it. Even if they don't know the painter's name, they can recognize their work by the first grade. We have children 18-months-old learning about painters like Picasso."
At Ivy League learning center, 5500 S Biscayne Drive, North Port, there are no openings for the new school year. It's mostly because they didn't shut down during the early months of the pandemic. Many essential working parents used the facility.
Things have worked out well, said owner Elizabeth DiGiacomo, a mother of six.
"We have videos that go over washing hands and personal space for some of our older kids," she said. "The kids under 2 don't always understand personal space. But it's what you teach in child care. You teach children how to cover their mouth when they sneeze and how to wash your hands. So it's always been a part of learning for young kids. It's something many adults had to re-learn once the pandemic came.
"We wash our hands 10,000 times a day," she said.
DiGiacomo, who has 25 years of early childhood education, said it's hard splitting children into smaller groups because it reduces the number of children inside the center.
DiGiacomo used her and her staff's creative juices to have a pre-kindergarten graduation for students earlier this year.
"We were going to have a car parade, but it rained," she said. "Instead, we had a photo booth for families while they waited for each child to be called inside to get their certificate."
VPK students stood on each side of a handmade 6-foot ruler and had their photo taken in their little caps and gowns.
Children at Foundations Preschool at Englewood United Methodist Church were able to have their promotion ceremony, but the childcare facility did have to close after COVID-19 hit the area.
"We were closed March 23 until June 1," said director Patty Tuff. "During this time, however, we used Zoom, videos, our website and Facebook Live to communicate to the children daily."
Tuff said cleaning is now more intense, the staff wears masks and smocks (they do not have to wear their masks in the classroom), parents are not allowed in the building beyond the vestibule. They no longer co-mingle with staff or kids.
"For our age groups, social distancing isn't realistic," she said. "As a result the kids and staff are in specific classrooms and don't have interaction with any other students or staff than those in their classroom. This includes going outside. They only go outside with those in their classroom."
Like many other child care centers, a setback for TerraNicol Academy is stocking up on supplies. Like other teachers, buying enough supplies to keep children safe is a challenge.
"We are going to have to look to the community for help this year," Tominelli said. "We were closed much longer due to the pandemic. This is uncharted waters for all of us." I don't have a budget for extra supplies."
Tominelli set up an Amazon wishlist on the school's website for anyone to buy the items. They are shipped directly to the academy in Englewood.
"Our enrollment numbers are down," she said. "It impacts our budget. We have openings for our Aug. 20 opening. I know parents are waiting to see what will happen, but we have many provisions in place to keep the children as safe as possible. We've been here 16 years and want to stay open."
For more information about the wishlist for TerraNicol students, visit www.terranichol.com
