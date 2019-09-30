The Lemon Bay Community Academic Partners held its third-annual fundraiser Saturday, a country western dance at the Englewood Elks Lodge. Principal Bob Bedford noted that there is no coincidence that Lemon Bay High School became an A-ranked school during each of the years that the LBCAP has raised money for the school’s academics. The money raised goes directly into funding academic programs to aide in the education of its students. For more information, follow Lemon Bay Community Academic Partners, Inc. on Facebook.
