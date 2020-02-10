Saturday was a big day on Englewood’s West Dearborn Street with the annual Lemon Bay Cracker Fair. Sponsored by the Lemon Bay Historical Society, the event featured music, traditional food like swamp cabbage, historical information and demonstrations, and a lemon-themed dessert contest.

The winners of the Lemon Bay Cracker Fair Dessert Contest are:

Cakes: Dixie Kentopp, first; Sue Killion, second, and Susie Brown, third.

Pies: Sue Killion, first; Kelly Kline, second; Dixie Kentopp, third.

Cookies: Joan Tryer, first; Dixie Kentopp, second; Sue Killion, third.

Other: Dixie Kentopp, first; Donna DeWitt Schnell, second; Sue Killion, third.

