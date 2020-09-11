ENGLEWOOD — Is rental assistance, food or additional funding available for Englewood residents?
Members of the Englewood Community Health Action Team discussed the needs of local people during their monthly meeting this week. Team members said Englewood residents in both Charlotte and Sarasota counties should pay attention to the application access and deadlines for COVID-19 funding.
At the time, Sarasota County commissioners were setting guidelines for a new round of funding for Sarasota County residents, businesses and nonprofit organizations.
By the end of September, applications will be available for health and medical, economic recovery, food, water and housing, safety and security.
The county is creating a call center to specifically answer questions and give program details. Additionally, Sarasota County is establishing a mass notification or alert system for the community to opt into updates on the county’s CARES programs and deadlines.
In Charlotte County
Community Health Action Team member Sandy Hoy said there’s a similar CARES program in Charlotte County available at COADFL.org.
The Charlotte CARES program provides assistance to residents who’ve suffered financial crisis due to COVID-19. COAD stands for Community Organizations Active in Disaster. It offers online access to assistance with rent, mortgage, utilities and other needs. Charlotte County Human Services processes applications submitted through the COAD website.
With the authorization of $32.9 million in CARES Act funding for the county, Charlotte CARES sets aside approximately 20% of those funds for individual financial assistance available through Dec. 30.
Eligible Charlotte CARES applicants can receive a maximum of $3,000 toward rent or mortgage; up to $1,000 toward utilities and independent care assistance. Residents who previously received assistance through the COAD financial assistance program may receive additional assistance up to those maximum amounts. They can also call Human Services for eligibility and don’t have to reapply.
Englewood residents can apply online or in person at the Englewood Boys & Girls Club, 21450 Gibralter Drive, Port Charlotte.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.