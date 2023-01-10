River Road

Work continues on road widening from U.S. 41 to Interstate 75 on River Road. 

South River Road

South River Road from Englewood to US 41 isn’t funded and won’t be for a while despite it being an evacuation route for Englewood and Boca Grande residents.

SARASOTA — While River Road is under construction from U.S. 41 to Interstate 75, it will be a long time before the same is done on the other side of U.S. 41 leading to Englewood and nearby Wellen Park.

Despite River Road being an evacuation route for West County residents who live in Englewood, Placida, Rotonda and Boca Grande, Sarasota County doesn’t have all of the right-of-way secured or the millions of dollars to four-lane the 3.2 miles of road.


