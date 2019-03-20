ENGLEWOOD — In hospice care this week, longtime resident Toni Hagberg-Steigerwald is surrounded by family and friends.
The 59-year-old is battling cancer. In November she couldn’t quite stop coughing. She went to a couple of doctors before being hospitalized. Her condition grew worse, according to her sister Candice Waterhouse.
“We were told Hospice was the best place for her because we are allowed to be with her 24 hours a day,” said Waterhouse, who works at the Englewood Sun. “She has also had a wonderful network of friends come in to see her. People have been ridiculously great in this community.”
Last week, family friend Barbara Jackson, a jewelry maker, auctioned off more than 25 earrings, necklaces and other one-of-a-kind jewelry at a fundraiser at the Lock ‘N Key Restaurant to help the family with Hagberg-Steigerwald’s medical expenses.
“I wanted to do what I could to help,” Jackson said. “She is a very lovely woman.”
Waterhouse bought a silver cross made of jade from Jackson at the auction.
“It’s very meaningful to me,” she said. “My mom loved jade and Toni does too.”
Friends set up an online gofundme account to help with doctor bills, medication, mortgage payments because Hagberg-Steigerwald’s family with expenses because she has been unable to work as a Realtor Brett Barber and Company since November. So far, $2,450 of $10,000 has been raised.
To help meet that goal, another fundraiser is planned by Jackson’s friend Karen Tyree, owner of Ivy’s on Dearborn. Tyree is planning a fashion show and luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 3 at La Stanza Restaurant, 285 W. Dearborn St., Englewood.
Tyree will contribute fashions from her lady’s boutique which features clothing from the U.S. and Europe including Oh My Gauze, Fresh Produce Clothing, Escapada and Zen Knits. She also showcases local artists jewelry, hats and fascinators.
The show is $50 per ticket and includes either Parmesan-crusted chicken or grilled salmon.
The leftover pieces of jewelry from Jackson’s collection designed especially for Hagberg-Steigerwald will also be auctioned off at the fashion show.
Tyree already did one fundraiser at Ivy’s on Dearborn for Hagberg-Steigerwald.
“We had a sip-and-shop,” Tyree said, adding a percentage of the proceeds were donated. “We raised about $1,800 to help her.”
Tyree is gathering raffle prizes for the upcoming fashion show.
“I have seven models lined up,” she said. “We are collecting as many prizes as we can for the event. It will be bittersweet for us, just like the last fundraiser.”
All proceeds will go to Hagberg-Steigerwald.
For more information and tickets, call 941-474-7435.
