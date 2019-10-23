SOUTH GULF COVE — Lighting may have taken Joseph and Suzy Milan’s home and new car, but it didn’t break them.
After the couple’s South Gulf Cove home was struck by lightning in June, they lost everything.
Fire in the attic burned away the roof and walls, exposing the inside of the home to the elements. Heavy rains destroyed salvageable items in the home. Suzy ended up in the hospital.
“I was in a nightgown and no shoes for four days after we lost our house,” Suzy said Tuesday at a fundraiser at the Rotonda West Elks lodge organized by strangers-quickly-turned-friends Joe and Sue Cooper.
“I don’t have any important documents left, our birth certificates and other papers are gone. We don’t have any pictures left. Joe’s wallet burned up.”
Suzy’s 2018 Honda was parked in the garage of their Tecumseh Circle home. It was also destroyed.
“It only had 8,000 miles on it,” she said, adding now they are leasing a vehicle. “I had insurance, but only received a check less than $4,000.”
Hearing the couple was in dire need, the Coopers and their neighbors collected prizes from local restaurants, hair salons, and retailers in Englewood and organized a fish fry at the Rotonda Elks.
“We knew they had nothing,” Joe said at the fish fry Wednesday night. “Everything came together. The band Even Tide, whose members live in South Gulf Cove, volunteered to play. My wife is a Realtor and she does well. I am in the seafood business. We wanted to give back to our neighbor. We hope to raise about $7,000 for Joe and Suzy. We know they need everything.”
Suzy said she reconsidered moving away after experiencing the outpouring of kindness from her South Gulf Cove neighbors and other strangers in the community.
“Everyone has been so wonderful, how could we give up neighbors like this?” she said.
“We were offered furniture and clothing and many other things that we couldn’t take, because we didn’t have any place to put the stuff. We are in need of storage space right now. We are downsizing and living in a rental offered to us by the Coopers after we lost our home.”
During the fundraiser, the band played, guests danced and ate lots of fish provided by Joe Cooper.
“I tried to go from table to table to thank everyone who has been so wonderful to us,” Suzy said. “We are extremely grateful. The kindness and graciousness of strangers was the most humbling thing for us in the middle of a tragedy.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.