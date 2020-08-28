ENGLEWOOD — A group of Englewood parents is rallying to get air purifiers to Englewood Elementary School classrooms as the school year is about to start.
"We want to support the teachers and students, giving them a peace of mind," said Shannon Lake, one of the parents organizing the fundraising effort. "A few months ago, we asked ourselves what can we do?"
Their goal is to raise $2,000 on a Go-Fund-Me page. As of Friday morning, the site raised $765, and the number was climbing.
A number of businesses have contributed, including Island Air.
"A Better Scoop Ice Cream is even doing a promotion to get some air purifiers," Lake wrote in an email. "They’re offering ice cream for a year to anyone who donates a unit for EES."
Lake invited people to check out A Better Scoop's Facebook page.
Air purifiers can cost between $90 to $200, depending upon their size, Lake said, and the Englewood Elementary classrooms themselves vary in size.
"Most of the teachers have had air purifiers on their wish lists over the summer," Melanie McCloud, the GoFundMe organizer, wrote on the page. "There are around 13 to 15 teachers who do not have air purifiers at our school yet. Let’s make this happen for them and show our support for a difficult year to come."
Lake's daughter, Julianna, is a third-grader. Lake, who attended Englewood Elementary 45 years ago, donated a purifier for her daughter's class.
The purifiers have the added benefit of cleaning the air of allergens, other bacteria and dust from the air.
