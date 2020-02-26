ENGLEWOOD — Gary Harrell was happy with the turnout of West County residents Tuesday evening who were interested in the future of State Road 776.
“It went well,” said Harrell, the executive director of the Charlotte County/Punta Gorda Metropolitan Planning Organization. More than 20 people turned out, among them representatives of various homeowner associations. “It was a pretty good group.”
Harrell and other MPO officials garnered public input at workshops in Englewood, Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda on Tuesday and Wednesday for its 2045 Long-Range Transportation Plan. The MPO works with the Florida Department of Transportation to determine what projects to spend Charlotte County’s share of gas tax revenues. The MPO revises its long-range plan every five years.
The organization expects to receive at least $16 million per year over the next five years. The steady stream of money isn’t guaranteed in the years to come, as tax revenues are already seeing the impacts of hybrids, electric cars and other changes in the auto industry.
The West County residents deemed expansion of State Road 776 from four to six lanes a topic of concern. Some residents wanted multi-modal improvements that took into consideration bicyclists and pedestrian traffic.
Five years ago, Englewood residents balked at any expansion of the state road. Though many recognized Englewood East and West County are growing, and additional lanes will be needed on S.R. 776, Harrell said, residents “strongly” recommended the MPO consider adding turn lanes to intersections before moving forward with a road expansion. They didn’t want to see changes to the character of the community, what attracted them to Charlotte County, he said.
After meeting with West County, Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda residents, MPO officials will take their input and continue working on the long-range plan. Future revenue for the next 25 years will be estimated and feasible costs will be determined.
Once those costs are determined, the MPO will be back holding public workshops in June, Harrell said.
For those who could not attend the meetings, the MPO posted an online survey at, ccmpo.com. The MPO also will be posting updates of the long-range plan. For more information, call 941-883-3535 or email office@cmpo.com.
