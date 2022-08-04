Gabby Petito (copy)

Body camera footage shows Gabby Petito showing an officer how she said her boyfriend Brian Laundrie grabbed her face during a dispute on Aug. 12. She went missing and died shortly after. Her family created a foundation in her name for missing persons and domestic violence victims.

 SCREENSHOT

Nearly a year after Gabby Petito died, a foundation in her name has donated $100,000 to help others escape domestic violence.

On social media, her mother Nicole Schmidt announced the Gabby Petito Foundation donated the money to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.


Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments