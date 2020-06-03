SARASOTA — After months of discussions, Sarasota County commissioners gave county staff directions Wednesday to finalize the creation of a municipal services benefit unit to pay for the recent beach renourishment on North Manasota Key.
That decision was a disappointment to Suzette Flood and owners of other properties in the middle portion of the key who had opted out of the project last October by refusing to grant an erosion control line requested by the state.
“We recognized that we didn’t need sand and expressed our opposition at every opportunity,” Flood told commissioners before they began their discussion. “We’re being singled out. To single out the gap owners is unfair.”
Commissioner Nancy Detert seemed most sympathetic to the position of the gap owners, saying at one point she found the situation “confusing.”
“It bothers me that we’re setting a millage that’s different from your next-door neighbor,” Detert said. “I’m just looking for fairness and equality in the numbers.”
But Commissioner Charles Hines pointed out to Detert that a degree of self-interest was behind the decision of these property owners to opt out.
“They didn’t want to create public property in front of their houses besides feeling that they didn’t need sand,” Hines said. His point was that sand placed seaward of the erosion control line would be public property.
He also added that the gap owners received a benefit from new sand north and south of their properties.
In the end, Detert did join her colleagues in approving the staff recommendations.
Staff recommended creating a benefit unit of 124 properties, including the gap properties and six properties to the north of the project that were also receiving sand to pay for the $9.5 million beach renourishment.
That leaves $2.3 million to be paid over the next seven years by property owners in the MSBU after county contributions and state beach grant funds are deducted from the project cost.
Staff calculates that non-beachfront property owners will pay $620 for a recreational benefit. Property owners in the gap will pay between $3,070-$4,290, depending upon the width of their beachfront. Property owners who received sand, a direct benefit, will pay between $6,720-$9,770, again depending upon the width of their beachfront.
Staff will also hire an independent consultant to validate the assessments as required in the establishment of an MSBU.
At times during Wednesday’s discussion, technological issues caused disruptions.
Comments from Commissioner Christian Ziegler, who used a Zoom app to attend the meeting while he and his family are quarantined after exposure to a friend who tested positive for COVID-19, were scrambled at times. During the morning portion of the meeting, he lost his connection entirely.
Manasota Key Association President Jackie Ruthman phoned into the meeting to address commissioners, but her comments were largely inaudible.
Staff hopes to have results from the consultant’s study in time for the next set of regular commission meetings in July. Commissioners have no further meetings scheduled for June, and their next meetings will be budget workshops on July1-2.
