Members of the 60-year-old Lemon Bay Garden Club helps to keep the 91-year-old Green Street Church and Museum greener at its new location beside the Lemon Bay Cemetery on State Road 776. The garden club donated $500 for two trees, a shady lady (black olive) and buttonwood tree, to the Lemon Bay Historical Society to help spruce up the landscaping surrounding the church building. Photograph here, in the front row are garden club members Linda Geoghegan, Joan Tyrer, Aria Catterson, Sherrie Ault, Angie Erickson and Marca Markwitz; second row, Rose Sheedy, Teresa Glisson, Jan Beshoner, Karen Purdue and Jean Schramm; third row, Bea Johnston, Irene Johnston, Liz Harden and Valerie Wentzel; standing, Lemon Bay Histotical Society board members Linda Schilke, Cathy Mrasak, Nancy Wille, Don Bayley and Larry Van Tilburg.