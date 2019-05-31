ENGLEWOOD — "Dear Lemon Bay Garden Club, thank you so much for awarding me a scholarship. I won't let you down! Sincerely Emily Cline."
A scholarship recipient wrote the letter to the garden club in appreciation after receiving a $750 scholarship to the University of Florida College of Agriculture and Life Science.
Cline, who is majoring in environmental management, was one of a handful of college juniors or seniors who received scholarships from the Lemon Bay Garden Club recently.
"Scholarships are one of the prime purposes of the Lemon Bay Garden Club," said Bobbie Medal, scholarship chair. "Our November garden fair and February rummage and plant sale are the primary funding sources for all of our scholarships."
The club also gave a $750 scholarship to Rafael Hernandez to study biology at Rollins College in Winter Park. Hernandez wrote to the club saying it was "very much needed."
Maris Silvestri received $1,000 to study environmental science at the University of Florida. Xavier Miranda-Colon received $1,000 to study agribusiness.
While at Florida A&M University, Miranda-Colon participated in minorities in agriculture, natural resources and related sciences. He plans to pursue a master's degree in agriculture.
"I have participated in various community projects," he wrote to the club. "Among these, the most memorable one was a food drive we held during Thanksgiving and before Christmas. The food we collected was distributed to students that had food security issues on the campus."
Ashley Turner received $2,000 from the club to study plant science at the University of Florida where she works in two research labs.
"This scholarship means a lot to me," Turner wrote to the club. "I plan on dedicating my future to work in a horticultural setting and having the support from a garden club gives me motivation to stay in the field."
Turner works in a lab that focuses on in-vitro propagation of blueberry species.
"This is important since unlike many other plants that can regenerate from a single cutting, domesticated blueberry species are not as cooperative," she wrote. "In order to actually do research on the plants, we first must have a source of identical plants, which is what I work to provide."
Her other research focuses on sugarcane plants and how to genetically modify them into biomass for biofuels. Turner promised to keep the club updated on her progress.
In addition to college scholarships, the Lemon Bay Garden Club also sends elementary-age campers to Wekiva Youth Environmental Camp in Apopka.
At the camp, students learn about nature, do crafts and go swimming. They meet new friends, gather around the campfire to make s’mores. They also learn to be good stewards of the environment.
"It is with the immense support of our community, these two events are funded," she said. "We are most grateful for that support."
The scholarship committee members are Medal, Wanda Milk, Joan O'Rourke, Grace Trp, Joan Tyre, horticulture chair, and Renee Uhlich.
The club has applications at all Florida institutions that offer environmental science, agriculture, horticulture, earth science, conservation and ecology-related studies.
Applications for next year must be sent to Roberta Medal, 2370 Lemon Ave., Englewood, FL 34223. For more information about the Lemon Bay Garden Club visit www.lemonbaygardenclub.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.