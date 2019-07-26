Gas leak at Boca Royale

Firefighters wet down the area near a gas leak at Boca Royale Golf & Country Club while workers try to repair a broken line. 

 SUN PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH

ENGLEWOOD — A main gas line has broken in the new construction area in the back of the Boca Royale Golf & Country Club community.

The Englewood Area Fire Control District sent several crews to the area at 1:19 p.m. and has requested aid from firefighters in South Sarasota County and North Port. 

According to radio reports, firefighters say the line is a main line that serves the community.

Firefighters reported seeing fumes rising from storm drain grates on roads. 

Emergency officials have asked several homeowners to evacuate, and have closed off access to the back part of the neighborhood. 

It is not known how the line broke.

Boca Royale is located on the east side of State Road 776 between Englewood and Venice.

Check back with the Sun for further information.

