PLACIDA — State officials were able to get a look at some badly damaged mobile homes Monday in the Gasparilla Mobile Estates park.
But they didn't go inside any homes still inhabitable two months after Hurricane Ian struck the region.
The inspection, by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulations, came at the request of the residents who want to stay in the manufactured home community.
Inspectors would not identify themselves Monday.
The residents still in the Placida site are fighting a plan by the owner who wants to shut down and sell it the park.
Category 4 Hurricane Ian's Sept. 28 landfall was the second fierce storm to strike the park in 2022. On Jan. 16, a tornado hit the park, destroying several homes.
The park was built in the 1960s on what is now high-value land, about a half-mile from the Boca Grande Causeway.
Gasparilla Estates' owner Carol Kropp said she wanted to sell the park after the hurricane.
She sent out a three-week notice for people to leave, setting the deadline at Nov. 7.
“The tornado was manageable in that we were able to clean up after those who walked away,” she told The Daily Sun at the time. “But this time, it’s mass destruction. We are not a big developer; we are a family who owns the park.”
The property was was previously owned by her father.
Some residents have stayed. And even though their water has been turned off, they are still trying to live in their homes.
And they're challenging the legality of the eviction.
An attorney for the homeowner's association says the letter wasn't legal because it didn't identify each homeowner nor lot number and didn't follow the Florida law for evictions or mobile home park closures.
The homeowners association attorney contacted the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulations and asked for help.
Florida law requires the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulations to respond to complaints within 60 days.
Residents said they are grateful the department's representatives came to the park Monday, but feel they didn't receive fair representation during the brief inspection.
After the inspection Kropp and her attorney, who would not identify himself to The Daily Sun, said they had "no comment" on the state inspection.
In an earlier interview with newspaper, Kropp said she was "very sorry" but after the hurricane, it was too expensive to provide "essential services" to residents. She said some residents turned over their titles so she could begin demolishing the damaged homes.
Greg Parks, a seven-year-resident, said homeowners without damaged homes, who weren't properly served, refuse to "just turn their title over" to Kropp.
"Carol wouldn't allow the state to go inside people's houses — and I don't think it's right — because she kept saying it's unsafe to live here," Parks said. "If the state wanted a true picture, they would have spent time inside the homes instead of listening to Carol's attorney say over and over it's unsafe here. It's not unsafe and we can prove it."
Fran Jones said she sold her home on Little Gasparilla Island and moved to Gasparilla Mobile Estates in 2008 with her husband, Sam. She said she would have welcomed state investigators into her home to show how her wind-impact windows protected her home from 175 mph winds.
Without water, the 72-year-old must lug 40-pound water jugs into her bathroom for showers, to flush toilets and wash dishes. Sam Jones had heart surgery after the hurricane and Fran said moving would compromise his health.
"My husband is 78 and has early onset dementia, so it's important for me to have him in a place that's familiar to him," she said. "We don't have a strong health care plan, so we made sure our walls were wide enough to maneuver a wheelchair. If we need a caregiver for home health care, we will still be fine in our home."
The trouble is the water, she said.
"So what's frustrating is we would be fine if we had water because our home withstood the high winds and rain," Jones said.
During the inspection, resident Tom Pirie said he interrupted Kropp and her attorney several times because he didn't believe their information matched the facts.
"They kept saying it was too expensive to turn on the electricity," Pirie said. "The electricity can be restored to each individual mobile home. I paid $700 to have my box fixed and now I have electricity."
He still doesn't have water.
"More people are coming back here to fix up what they can, because it is safe," Pirie said. "The roads are clear. It looks like anyplace being restored in Fort Myers right now."
Ron Cutler, 75, and his wife, Patricia, lived in the park for 17 years. Cutler's brother and their parents Don, 94, and Shirley, 93, live in nearby mobile homes in the park. They have all been staying in a rental home in Englewood. However, must leave on Christmas Eve because the owner rented it out to someone else for Christmas.
"We all have nowhere to go," Ron Cutler said. "My parents' home is fine, ours is fine. We put so much money into our homes. The inspectors would have seen the integrity of many of these homes had they just done a 5-minute walk through. Even without water, we have to return on Christmas Eve. I will buy a 350 gallon water tank. We have no options. My parents have no other choice."
Larry Clontz and his wife, Patty, lived in the park for seven years. Despite using a camping bag to heat water for showers, their home is fully functional.
"It's unfortunate because there would have been a more intense push to get these inspectors inside of our homes instead of them just seeing the debris that hasn't been picked up or only the homes that were a total loss," Larry Clontz said. "Our home is beautiful. We plan to fight for it. One of our neighbors is 101 years old. We all take care of each other here."
