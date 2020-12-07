SOUTH GULF COVE — Charlotte County Utilities cleaned up a sewage spill along Gasparilla Road, according to a report released Monday.
"We are still investigating if the contractor was at fault," CCU spokeswoman Caroline Wannall. As is required, CCU reported the spill to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
"If so, the contractor will be billed for the repair," Wannall said. "We are still investigating if the contractor was at fault. If so, the contractor will be billed for the repair."
According to CCU, around 1:45 p.m. Friday afternoon, a construction crew was directional boring when they struck a 6-inch sewer force main at 7181 Gasparilla Road.
More than 10,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled into a shallow drainage swale before CCU was able to stop the spill at 3:05 p.m.
"The swale was dammed off to prevent the wastewater from entering the Butterford Waterway," Waddall said.
CCU estimates it was able to recover 8,600 gallons of raw sewage with a vacuum truck. The remaining 1,400 gallons percolated into the soil. CCU repaired sewer line, washed down and spread lime onto the affected area. The sewer main was operational by 6 p.m., according to CCU and FDEP reports.
"Unfortunately, contractor error is our top source of spills," Waddall said.
Contractors — as well as a general public — who are boring or digging holes are encouraged to call 811 or 1-800-432-4770 ahead of time. CCU will send out a crew, free of charge, to locate and mark with flags any water or sewer utility lines.
The general public is encouraged to call CCU at 941-764-4300 to report a water line or sewer line break.
