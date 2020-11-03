ENGLEWOOD — If anything, planner Brian Lichterman's Gateway Court clients are persistent.
"They're seasoned developers," Lichterman said Tuesday of his clients, who have spent nearly a decade trying to rezone and develop the 11-acre, triangular property at Old Englewood Road and State Road 776 in the northern part of Englewood.
The property is once again before Sarasota County commissioners this afternoon, its owners seeking to rezone it for apartments.
Maybe, the fourth rendition of development plans might prove to be the charm.
Compared to what is now allowed on the property, the developer is actually eliminating office space, reducing the number of four buildings to three multi-family structures and reducing the number of residential units from 94 to 90 units. Also, a four-acre existing wetland — which Lichterman describes as functioning now like a "clogged drain" — will be reconstructed and enlarged.
"A 30-foot-wide wetland buffer and a 15-foot landscape buffer will be located along the southern property line," a staff report states. No new buildings will be closer than 250 feet to the homes in the Pine Lakes subdivision to the south.
Pine Lakes residents and others in the neighborhood have opposed development for the property.
"The additional traffic generated as a result of this high-population density community would make an already dangerous intersection at Old Englewood Road and State Road 776 even more dangerous," Richard and Laura Brown stated in an email to the county officials last year. Potential traffic problems generated by the development was a common complaint among many residents.
"We have had several close calls and witnessed many accidents at this intersection. Another consideration is the proximity to the Buchan Airfield directly across Old Englewood Road. We are aware of at least one plane crash previously having taken place in the adjacent community. Such tall buildings located so close to an airfield seems like an unwarranted risk. For these reasons stated above, we ask that the board reject the proposed rezoning."
County environmental protection staff also voiced objections to the reconstruction of the existing wetland, citing how "impacts to the existing wetland and native habitat are inconsistent with the Comprehensive Plan."
Finally, in a 4-3 vote, the county's advisory Planning Commission recommended county commissioners deny the project.
The Sarasota County Commission is scheduled to discuss the rezoning at 1:30 p.m. today at their Sarasota meeting room.
