Standing before a crowd of loved ones, John Boutchia, pastor of Calvary Baptist Church held up a Bible. It was from a man who sat in the same spot since 2012.
But sadly the pastor knew that on Sunday George Bagley wasn't going to be sitting listening to a sermon. Instead he was in heaven with some of his 11 brothers and sisters and other family members he prayed with for years.
Instead of celebrating his 100th birthday on Nov. 1 with family and his friends from his Rotunda West neighborhood, Bagley died on Father's Day. He was 99.
At his service Saturday, family and friends remembered Bagley as a man who ate so many French fries in the Army that he switched over to onion rings once he retired. Bagley's family told stories of how he was loving, sweet, kind, a jokester and most of all, a man of God.
His granddaughters Debbie Ferjiani and Michaela Fahey told Boutchia the one word they would use to describe their grandfather is "perfect."
"He was the man you wanted your sons to grow up to be like," Fahey said.
While Boutchia admitted no man is perfect, he said Bagley was close.
Boutchia read from Bagley's well-used Bible adding some of his favorite Bible verses were from Psalms. Boutchia said perhaps Bagley loved the Lord so much because he became a Christian at an early age. Therefore he lived a Godly life.
"He understood sacrifice," Boutchia said. "He was one of 16 million WWII vets. They are dying at a rate of 348 per day. It's estimated that there are only 400,000 WWII vets left."
Bagley had to close a business he built with his brother when he went off to war.
Bagley first saw action during the 1942 North African campaign as a 24-year-old sergeant in General Mick Clark's 5th Army.
Soon after his arrival to Africa, General George Patton took command of the US forces and together they were supposed to stop General Erwin Rommel — The Desert Fox. After their victories in Africa, Bagley's unit was then sent to Italy. They worked their way to the West Coast of Italy driving out the Germans.
While in Italy, Bagley "who was a sharp dresser" brought his clothing to a seamstress. There he met Lara. He was smitten. He asked if he could bring in other soldier's uniforms so he could keep seeing Lara. Finally he had the courage to ask her if she was married. She admitted she wore a ring to keep the soldiers from bothering her. Bagley wondered why she told him this information. Then she told him he looked like someone she could trust. She married him in 1946 after the war.
After the war ended, Bagley became a member of the 196th Military Police Battalion stationed at Camp Darby in Italy. Bagley retired from the Army in 1964 as a chief warrant officer. He also served at the start of the Korean War as a member of the Korean army Advisory Group in 1952. After retirement he stayed in Italy as a civilian working for the Army as the head of the G3 training facility in Vicenza.
George received several awards from the US Army including Good Conduct Medal fifth award, European - Africa - Middle Eastern campaign medal, World War II Victory Medal, Army of occupation medal with Japanese clasp, Army of occupation medal with Germany clasp, and others.
He was with Lara until her death.
Bagley returned to the states and later met Cathryn. The couple were married in 1988 in Connecticut. They moved to Florida in 2012. They joined Calvary Baptist Church in Englewood. After Cathryn died, Bagley grieved.
At the service, a caregiver of Bagley's late wife Cathryn spoke. She said she went to see Bagley after Cathryn died. She saw he was grieving. Because he always prayed with her, the caregiver asked if he would pray again that day. She wanted him to ask God help her find a husband. Then the caregiver pointed to a man seated in the audience at the memorial and said "and there he is, adding Bagley "just knew how to get a hold of God's ear."
Bagley's sister Martha, 93, said her brother was "special," and funny. No matter where he was stationed, he never forgot about his family. He went to different countries and found special gifts that he sent to each person in the family. Martha said she has two sisters, aged 97 and 106, who are still alive.
"We so appreciate him," Martha said."There were 12 of us siblings. Two died when we were young. We all accepted Jesus as our savior at a young age. All of us stood in a river in Connecticut and we are all baptized together. There is something very special about the Bagley family. We love the Lord."
Bagley will be cremated and another service will be held for him at the Sarasota National Cemetery in the near future.
Before the service began, members of the Rotunda West Honor Guard Post 113 played Taps, did a gun salute and gave a flag to the family in honor of the World War II veteran.
Bagley lived with his granddaughter, Debbie Ferhuani who never stopped him from mowing the grass, taking out the trash and praying for others no matter the time of day or night.
"He wanted people to come to Jesus," said Fahey, who wrote a poem for her grandfather most called Nonno. She said he was so happy when she told him she became a Christian. He told her, "finally, I've been praying about it for a long time."
"Beyond a shadow of a doubt, he has shown his unconditional love for His Lord & Savior, leaving us with an example that is undeniable," she wrote. "Just as the Lord's love for us will endure forever... George's love for us will endure forever."
