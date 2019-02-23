The weather has been warmer than usual this week, and maybe you need to get out of the sun and watch a good movie. You can get them all for free at the library. Here are a few suggestions for what to watch next.
"Bohemian Rhapsody." I asked a friend of mine if she had seen the new "Bohemian Rhapsody" movie and she said that she hadn't wanted to spend the money at the theater. I guess I need to remember to remind my friends more often that you can get all the new movies for free at the library. This movie was incredibly well done; after only a few minutes I completely forgot that these were actors playing a part and not the actual band. Actor Remi Malek does an impressive job portraying Freddie Mercury and the other actors look eerily like the rest of the band. The scenes from "Live Aid" reminded us that we had the whole concert on DVD so we spent the rest of the weekend watching that and seeing a lot of old favorite artists. This movie is a must see for anyone growing up with rock music in the 1980s.
"The Front Runner." This film is about Gary Hart's presidential campaign in 1998; which is very timely since we are starting another presidential campaign cycle (already!). The story chronicles the ups and downs on the campaign trail. Hart wants to run a positive campaign and talk about issues facing the country, but the press just wants to know about his family and personal escapades. This type of scrutiny by the press would make anyone skeptical about running for office and it eventually ends Gary Hart's campaign.
Most of these new movies are in high demand, so if you want to watch them right when they come out you need to get on the request list. You can access your library account on line and put up to 15 items on hold at a time and we can call, text or email you when your items arrive.
And don't forget, if you can't get to the library in person you can still get movies at home through the library. If you have an iPad, Android device or smart TV we have streaming movies available through Hoopla on our website. To access Hoopla, go to the library website at http://www2.youseemore.com/charlottecounty/ . Click on the desired button in the middle of the page for Hoopla, and you are on your way. Your library is there for you online 24/.
Great Decisions
The next installment of the Great Decisions Discussion is this Friday from noon to 2 p.m. Join with other community members for lively and informative discussions on the major global issues of our time. Discussions center on the topics outlined in the Great Decisions briefing book provided by the Foreign Policy Association. A copy of the book will also be available as a reference at the library.
Instructor John Randazzo is an Englewood resident and member of the Friends of the Englewood Charlotte Library. He has facilitated Great Decisions discussions in Maine and has a background in teaching English and creative writing. The topic for this week is "The Rise of Populism in Europe."
I hope to see you soon at the library.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776.
