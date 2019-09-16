It may be time for some of you to prepare for the upcoming Medicare open enrollment period for 2020. Open enrollment runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7.
During open enrollment, you can make changes to various aspects of your coverage such as switch from Original Medicare to Medicare Advantage, or the other way around. You can also switch from one Medicare Advantage plan to another, or from one Medicare Part D (prescription drug) plan to another.
If you didn’t enroll in a Medicare Part D plan when you were first eligible, you may do so during the general open enrollment, although a late enrollment penalty may apply. There are other changes you can make also, but all the paperwork and choices may start to get complicated and confusing if you try to navigate things on your own. That is where our SHINE counselors come in handy.
On Tuesdays from 12:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m., and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., SHINE counselors are available to assist with Medicare enrollment. SHINE, which stands for Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders, is a free program offered by the Florida Department of Elder Affairs and your local Area Agency on Aging.
Specially trained volunteers can assist you with your Medicare, Medicaid, and health insurance questions by providing one-on-one counseling and information. SHINE services are free, unbiased, and confidential. Please call the Elder Help Line to schedule an appointment at 1-866-413-5337. SHINE counselors are also available at the Mid County Regional Library on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. by appointment. For more information about SHINE and what their organization does, you can check out www.floridashine.org.
Blue Cross Blue Shield and United Health Care are holding some informational sessions about Medicare open enrollment during October and November. You may contact Pam Bayuk at Good Friends Health Insurance Advisors at 941.416.1847 for more information about their sessions. A United Health Care representative can provide you with information about their sessions by calling Susan Ritter at 941-587-6343.
More at the library
The Third Wednesday Book Club is meeting Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. Our selection this month is “The Elizas” by Sara Shepard. The main character is found at the bottom of a hotel pool. As she recovers, her family thinks she tried to commit suicide, but Eliza just knows that someone pushed her. Studying her own attempted murder, Eliza soon finds herself unsure of whom to believe. Next month we are reading “The Handmaid’s Tale,” just in time for the sequel coming out. Come join us to talk about the book of the month and whatever else you are reading.
The Fiction Writers Tools Class is meeting at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, in the library conference room. Learn how to pace yourself to complete a novel in as little as a month. At this session, attendees discuss how to work on their different characters and learn some computer tips. Tammie also has some information about publishers if you are interested in learning about 35 publishers now accepting work from new authors. Anyone who wants to may share a short segment with the class and ask for suggestions; new members are always welcome. For more information about the class contact our volunteer Tammie at tamiamifl@comcast.net.
I hope to see you soon at the library!
