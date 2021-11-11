ENGLEWOOD — Roadwork, streetscaping and stage-building continue on Englewood's West Dearborn Street.
Meanwhile, Thursday farmers markets are seeing crowds grow with each passing week. Small business owners say they are also seeing a growing trend of walk-in traffic along Dearborn.
Workers are going one block at a time, refitting intersections, parking and sidewalks, in an effort to have minimal disruption of businesses and the West Dearborn farmer markets.
Englewood Sunset Rotary members Mike Looney and Keith Rowley agreed the farmers market has seen a weekly 10% increase of the patrons checking out the various vendors at the market. The farmers market, along with a handful of other markets in the immediate area, is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Thursday.
"I see more people and a lot of new people," Looney said. "The people are happy and the vendors are happy."
The Sunset Rotary took over the operation of the nonprofit farmers market that reinvests its proceeds into other nonprofits and Englewood charities.
Due to a band shell and other construction of amenities in Pioneer Plaza, where the largest farmers market traditional set up, Rowley, owner of Rowley Insurance, and Elaine Miller of Suncoast Architects, have allowed the market vendors to set up on their properties on West Dearborn, across from Pioneers Plaza.
Even with the Orange Street intersection torn up in front of his vintage boutique, Les Bernstein, Old Englewood Village Association board member, described the road project as progressing well — despite facing unseen obstacles, such as abandoned drainage pipes.
All the construction is scheduled to be completed by November 2022. The plaza, which is getting a stage, permanent restrooms, pathways and lighting, should be done by the spring.
Merchants along the 400 block of West Dearborn also sounded more positive — especially since the completion of the Elm-Magnolia intersection.
"Today is the best one yet," Cullture Coffee owner Dan Klein said of the customers spilling over into his coffee shop from the farmers market. Also, the first of winter visitors are flocking south.
"Seeing a lot of familiar faces," Klein said.
Terry Snelenberger at Sisters Unique Boutique said the women's clothing store has seen more walk-in traffic, especially after the decorative pavers at the Elm-Magnolia intersection were installed.
