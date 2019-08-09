Excited elementary students and their families gathered at Englewood Elementary School on Thursday afternoon to meet their teacher for the upcoming school year. Unlike prior years, student/teacher pairings were not announced until the event on Thursday. Members of the PTA and after-school clubs were also on hand to give information about how parents and students can be involved in various programs. School starts Monday for both Charlotte and Sarasota County school districts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.