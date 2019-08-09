Excited elementary students and their families gathered at Englewood Elementary School on Thursday afternoon to meet their teacher for the upcoming school year. Unlike prior years, student/teacher pairings were not announced until the event on Thursday. Members of the PTA and after-school clubs were also on hand to give information about how parents and students can be involved in various programs. School starts Monday for both Charlotte and Sarasota County school districts.

