The following story is part of a series about those who give back to the community and are recognized for their good deeds this Thanksgiving.
NORTH PORT — It took four months for 10-year-old Skyla Fowler to sew dozens of cloth bags together.
But knowing they would cheer up sick children inspired her to get the job done.
The fifth-grade student at Atwater Elementary School in North Port used leftover fabric from her Girl Scout Troop 409 adventure to begin her project.
"We had done a Medieval-themed troop camp where we taught the troop how to 'get back to the simple way of life' by teaching how to build and start a fire, cook meals on a stick and in foil, basket weaving, archery, and hand sewing," said Skyla's mother Diana. "I was surprised how many girls actually took to sewing and liked it. We had come home from camp with extra unused fabric."
Then COVID-19 hit. After the lockdown in April, Skyla found a purpose for the fabric.
"I decided to sew the bags," Skyla said.
Those 7-by-8-inch drawstring bags became Skyla's bronze scouting project.
"Skyla has a passion for raising funds for childhood cancer research," Diana said. "She came up with the idea to make 100 hand-sewn bags and fill them with goodies for the kids at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg."
Ordering from Oriental Trading Company, Skyla filled the bags with mini puzzles, cards, notebooks with pencils and other fun items for the patients to enjoy. She also needed extra fabric to make her goal of 100 bags.
Because of COVID-19 hospital protocol, Skyla wasn't able to meet the patients while dropping off the bags.
"The delivery went smoothly and fast," Diana said. "We had a 10-minute time slot to deliver the bags. A representative from the donation department met us, gave Skyla her certificate and thanked her for the donation and hard work."
"I was just sad that I could not see any of the kids receive their bags, but it was still nice to deliver them," Skyla said.
Diana said she is proud of her daughter.
"She did her project to earn her Bronze Award, which is the highest award a junior Girl Scout can earn," Diana said. "It is similar to the Silver Award, which is the highest award a Girl Scout Cadette can earn."
That's what Skyla's 13-year-old sister Krysta did while creating a STEM Mystery Camp for 80 girls in November. The camp was designed to introduce girls to potential careers in STEM and encourage them to pursue these fields.
"These are huge accomplishments for Girl Scouts," Diana said. "Typically girls working on these kinds of projects work with girls within their troop; however my daughter's both faced unique challenge, especially during the pandemic."
