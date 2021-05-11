ENGLEWOOD — Anyone with the need to shred some documents is welcome to join the Keller Williams Realty Gold group Thursday during their RED Day event. And you can help the hungry at the same time.
Donors who bring a bag of food from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. can shred stacks of old documents in the parking lot of Keller Williams Realty, 1160 S. McCall Road, Englewood.
The Shredding For Hunger event is part of the Renew, Energize and Donate Day — a global day of service and volunteerism for 1,070 Keller Williams Realty offices and 190,000 associates.
"Associates around the world will donate hundreds of thousands of hours to their communities during RED Day," said Danielle Durocher, team leader/CEO with Keller Williams Realty Gold.
Keller Williams is donating the food to St. David’s Jubilee Food Pantry in Englewood.
Ruth Hill, Jubilee food pantry executive director, says the event is happening at a good time because the U.S. Postal Carriers Canned Food drive isn't happening in May due to the pandemic. The postal drive is postponed until the fall.
Like other food pantries in Englewood, St. David's relies on that food drive to help stock its shelves into the summer months.
"We can use anything like pop-top or peel-off tabs of mac and cheese, single-serve fruit cups, health bars and no real sugary snacks," said Ruth Hill, Jubilee food pantry executive director. "I am looking for healthy stuff. Right now we are gearing up for our summer backpacks for kids. Last year we did 450 of them."
Hill said donations of insect repellent are extremely helpful for local homeless campers.
"With rainy season coming, our campers need help with things like bug spray and sunscreen," she said.
Durocher said she hopes RED Day will help many residents with their shredding needs as well as the food pantry.
"Our associates lead with love," Durocher said. "They developed a culture based on contributing in all relationships. RED Day embodies this belief. The caring and generous spirit of RED Day carries over into the everyday interactions between our associates and their clients."
Participants don't have to leave their cars. Just drive up and RED Day volunteers collect the food and send the donor along to the shredding truck to drop off the documents. Financial donations will also be collected in lieu of a bag of nonperishable food.
"Our culture is what defines us as a company and part of that means taking time to remember what is most important, our communities," said Mo Anderson, vice chairman with Keller Williams Realty. "I am so proud to see how our associates have adopted RED Day and are making an incredible difference across North America. With our agents’ dedication and hard work, I’m looking forward to seeing us outdo last year’s tremendous effort."
