Mike Robulock stands beside a mountain of donated toys for Christmas that will be distributed by Englewood Elementary School to children whose families are struggling economically. Robulock, who organized the toy drive Saturday on West Dearborn Street in Englewood, thanks all those who gave so generously to make a child's Christmas a bit brighter.
