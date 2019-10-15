EScheer101619f

Destiny Finocchiaro, 12, delivers the scorpion pose, supported by her Cats 14U teammates during the American Youth Cheer regional competition at the new recreation center at Ann & Chuck Dever Park in Englewood. See more photos on page 4 of this section.

 SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA
