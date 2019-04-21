For 30 minutes, Heron Creek middle schoolers put down their cell phones and learned why Jesus died on the cross and how he rose from the dead three days later. Then they ate sour watermelon-flavored Peeps.
While they joked about biting off the heads of sugary bunnies, the overall message at the Fellowship of Christian Athletes meeting was soothing and serious. About 20 students bowed their heads. They prayed at the beginning and again at the end of their meeting held at the school.
Students understand no one in the group has to be an athlete or even a Christian to come to these meetings, eat doughnuts, sometimes play games and listen to a positive message. At 8:30 a.m., the group meets in teacher Daniele Carter’s classroom before the first bell rings.
Sixth-grader Athziri Castellano doesn’t mind praying in school in front of others her own age. The 12-year-old likes the idea of spending time with those who love Jesus to help start her school day.
“It (Fellowship of Christian Athletes) helps us kids be closer to God,” she said. “We have fun learning about Jesus too.”
Religion in schools
For years, there has been debate about the place of religion in American public schools. This year, a much-discussed bill in the Florida Legislature would require Florida schools, if passed, to offer Bible study as an elective to ninth- through 12th-grade students.
But groups like the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Young Life provide students with a format for religious discussion, and events like See You At the Pole prayer gatherings happen one day each September.
The Fellowship of Christian Athletes group in North Port is led by Tricia and Todd Reinschmidt and other adult volunteers.
Tricia explained it’s understandingly difficult to grasp the Easter message that Jesus was born a man and lived for 33 years before he was crucified and resurrected. She played a six-minute cartoon to help explain why that happened.
“God knows we mess up and sin,” she said. “He sent Jesus to die on the cross to take away our sins. He scarified his life so we could be with him one day.”
Tricia said the group is made up of believers who learn about Jesus and play games and talk. Some share real-life issues that scare or concern them. One student said her father is battling cancer. Students promised to pray for her family.
“We hope that relationships are made outside the classroom,” Tricia said. “When these students see each other in the hallway, we want them to say hello to each other. They can encourage one another because they share the same faith. School doesn’t have to be a dark place. This group has volunteers and a teacher who is there for them.”
Jaylynn Shindel, 13, says the group helps her in her everyday life.
“I love to learn about God in a friendly environment,” she said.
Deeds and faith
Across the street, an older group of students at North Port High’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes meet Thursdays in art teacher Tiffany Jennings’ class. Todd and other volunteers have weekly guest speakers and fellowship with the students.
On Thursday morning, Robbie Rutherford, student pastor of New Day Christ Church in Port Charlotte, spoke about why God wants his followers to be real in everyday life and not fake. He said the things students post on social media is a reflection of how they live their lives. Then he said he learned a life lesson while in Christian college, his then girlfriend (now his wife) said she had something important to tell him.
“She said that I had always treated her nice, but I was kind of a jerk to others on campus,” he told the teens. “She said, ‘you treat people bad’ and made jokes about them.”
Rutherford said initially he was mad after learning her true feelings about him. Then he realized he needed God’s help to change his thoughts, actions and words.
He read the Bible passage from the Book of James 2:14. Rutherford read it out loud.
What good is it, my brothers and sisters, if someone claims to have faith but has no deeds? Can such faith save them? Suppose a brother or a sister is without clothes and daily food. If one of you says to them, ‘Go in peace; keep warm and well fed,’ but does nothing about their physical needs, what good is it? In the same way, faith by itself, if it is not accompanied by action, is dead. But someone will say, ‘You have faith; I have deeds.’ Show me your faith without deeds, and I will show you my faith by my deeds.”
Todd said he’s trying to share the same message with school coaches. Fellowship of Christian Athletes works with athletic teams who want a ‘character coach’ as part of its program.
“The character coach goes to practices and games and gives a positive message before a game,” he said. “They talk about integrity and give character building lessons that are not religious. Obviously, our hope is that these character coaches lay a foundation that will eventually open doors for other opportunities such as fellowship. But they are there as a positive person in the player’s lives.”
School can be a scary place right now, he said.
“Students worry if a friend tried to harm himself the night before. They wonder if someone’s going to bring a gun on campus,” he said. “They wonder if they’re going to get yelled at or bullied that day. They may have had a traumatic event at home. We offer them a safe place to meet on campus. We are there for them to talk. We don’t judge them.”
NPHS teacher Paulo Serrano agreed.
“We encourage students to bring their friends to the morning meeting,” he said. “Our motive is to have them come and listen to a positive message and for a free doughnut.”
Saal Shuler, 16, wore his Fellowship of Christian Athletes shirt to school Thursday.
“It’s nice coming to these meetings,” he said. “I like spending time with friends and learning about God. It helps me through the week. It helps me grow as a Christian.”
Todd needs volunteers to keep building the program in North Port and at Lemon Bay High School in Englewood.
“What if hundreds of people showed up for the girl’s junior varsity volleyball game?” he said. “It would show the players that we care about them, even if we don’t know them personally. We know they are doing something positive.”
